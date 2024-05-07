Voxlblade New Remastered Trello Link (2024)

Are you looking for the Voxlblade Trello link? Well, you’ll find it just below. It’s worth noting that this is the link to the new, remastered Trello, which is almost always up-to-date. Also, we’ve included links to Discord and the wiki so you can have all the Voxlblade-related info sources in one place. Neat, isn’t it?

Recommended Videos

Below are the links to Voxlblade RPG Trello, Discord, and Fandom wiki. There, you will find all the necessary information regarding the game, and you can also ask the community about anything else that you still can’t figure out.

Also, it’s worth noting that the Fandom wiki is probably the most outdated source of all of the above. There is valuable information there. However, it’s on Trello, too, so there isn’t much reason to visit it. The Discord, on the other hand, doesn’t have many guides, but you can always search for things people have already asked and see whether there are any answers.

What Information Can You Find on Voxlblade Trello?

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

On Voxlblade’s Trello, you’ll find a plethora of game-related info that is bound to help you, including FAQs such as controls, GUI help, currency info, leveling, increasing reputation, progression, crafting, and more. Also, all quests are listed there, with additional information on how to complete them and what rewards and outcomes they have.

Next, there are locations of almost everything in the game, from NPCs to mobs, bosses, and items. Naturally, drop tables, stats, and other relevant details regarding those are there, too. Most importantly, there are written guides for finding/beating them, which will make your life that much easier.

And that is all just the tip of the iceberg. The more you play the game, the more unknowns you’ll encounter. When that happens, switch to the Trello, or if by chance the information is missing, hurry over to Discord and ask the helpful community there for information.

Anyway, that is all we have regarding the Voxlblade Trello link. Also, we’ve got Trello links for many other RPG titles, including Type Soul, King Legacy, and Deepwoken, if you’re playing any of these games,

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more