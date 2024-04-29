For those unfamiliar, King Legacy, formerly known as King Piece, is a Roblox experience based on Ichiro Oda’s extremely popular manga series One Piece. The game has a ton of unique islands to explore, characters to meet, and powerups to collect. If you want to stay up to date and have a source for all the information, you’re going to want to join the King Legacy Trello link or their official Discord.

What Is the King Legacy Trello Link?

Click here for the King Legacy Trello Link.

The King Legacy Trello is a treasure trove of resources and information that you can find neatly categorized across the board. The community is constantly updating it with all the information any beginner or intermediate player might need. Note that this is the official King Legacy Trello, so you can expect the information to be accurate and up-to-date.

What Is On the King Legacy Trello?

There is a ton of content on the King Legacy Trello, and the developers keep it up-to-date with the latest information. You can find lengthy guides on the most popular questions and mechanics in the game in its FAQ section.

You can also learn everything about the various Swords, Devil Fruits, Accessories, Maps, NPCs, Progression, Fighting Styles, Bosses, and so much more. So be sure to check out all the sections to make sure you don’t miss a thing! And of course, this is the best place to get the latest King Legacy codes.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

King Legacy Discord and Wiki

While the King Legacy Trello is a great resource for all players, sometimes you might have more specific questions or need the information laid out in an easier-to-digest manner. This is why you can also join the King Legacy Discord and Wiki fandoms.

While Trellos and Wikis are great ways to digest a ton of information, they don’t give you that sense of community you get from interacting with fellow fans. You can learn a lot more about the game and make friends while you’re at it through Discord. If you want to have more interaction with the King Legacy community, the King Legacy Discord Link is the best way to do so.

The Wiki page for King Legacy is not always as up-to-date as the Trello, but it contains more details on all the mechanics, characters, and items in the game. It’s a great resource for those trying to learn everything about the game. Be sure to check out the King Legacy wiki link.

That’s all for this guide! For more, check out the latest King Legacy codes and details on how to get all Haki abilities. We’ve also got a guide on how to get the Thief’s Rag in King Legacy.

