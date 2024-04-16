How to Get Thief’s Rag in King Legacy

King Legacy is about as deep an RPG as you can find on the Roblox platform. As such, it’s no surprise that each and every in-game item has different utilities and quirks. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get the Thief’s Rag in King Legacy so you can make use of this upgrade resource.

How to Get King Legacy Thief’s Rag

The only way to get the Thief’s Rag in King Legacy is as a random item from the Thief NPC.

That makes some sense, given the name of this specific item. The Thief NPC is located at the Dead Tundra, a spot within the 2nd Sea area.

Simply head there once you’ve unlocked this region on the map and speak to the Thief. This interaction won’t necessarily cost you much money, but the randomized drop from each merchant NPC means you aren’t guaranteed to get the Thief’s Rag on your first try. It is listed as an Uncommon item, meaning it could take a few attempts (and a fair bit of money) to get it.

How to Use Thief’s Rag in King Legacy

Once you get the Thief’s Rag, you’ll find it to be an incredibly useful upgrade item. It has two main purposes: either as an item needed for Enchanted Stone recipes or as a Grade Up item in its own right.

First and foremost, you need Thief’s Rags to craft the Tempestas Stone and Bloodthirst Stone. The former requires 800 for the recipe and the latter 500, so you’ll need to farm an awful lot before you can create these items. They’re worth it, though, because they hugely augment your attacking abilities. Sometimes they even provide a limited-time 50% boost to specific attributes depending on which one you have.

Less effectively, Thief’s Rags work as Grade Up items for common melee weapons. You won’t see as significant a boost as you would for upgrading Enchanted Stones, though. We only recommend using your Rags for this reason if you don’t have an Enchanted Stone yet.

That's everything you need to know about getting Thief's Rags in King Legacy.

