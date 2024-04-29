Two NPCs holding weapons in Deepwoken.
Image Source: Roblox
Deepwoken Trello Link

What's the best Deepwoken community resource?
Published: Apr 29, 2024 05:16 am

Deepwoken is one of the most detailed and lore-heavy experiences you can find in Roblox. It’s filled with tons of secrets for you to discover alongside each race. If you want a comprehensive overview of the game and to keep up with the story, you’re going to want to join the community using the Deepwoken Trello link.

Click here for the Deepwoken Trello link.

Note that this is not the official Deepwoken Trello link, because there is no official Deepwoken Trello. However, this is the most active and up-to-date community Trello link.

Whether you want to check out all the races, cool move sets, and character lore or just learn about the general mechanics, joining the Deepwoken Trello is a good idea. However, there are other better sources of information available!

The Deepwoken Trello board.
Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On the Deepwoken Trello?

You can find hundreds of posts from community members who have spent time documenting all aspects of Deepwoken. These categories include general guides, mechanics, details on all the races, clips of each school of magic, weapons, skills, areas, lore, items, monsters, NPCs, and miscellaneous information on all sorts of other features. It’s a treasure trove of information for any player who wants to be ready for anything that comes their way.

Note that the Deepwoken Trello is not up to date!

Deepwoken Trello Alternatives

One thing to note is that you can use alternatives such as the Deepwoken Wiki and the Deepwoken Discord, which are arguably much more useful than the Deepwoken Trello nowadays. The Deepwoken Wiki is packed to the brim with useful information that has been documented by tons of players. It is currently the most extensive Deepwoken database available.

On the other hand, if you want active updates for the latest updates and codes for Deepwoken, then you’re going to want to be a part of the Deepwoken Discord community.

That’s all you need to know about the Deepwoken Trello and other great sources of Deepwoken information such as the Discord and Deepwoken Wiki links. For more guides, learn how to uncap strength, how to get Purple Cloud, and how to get the Visionshaper Oath.

