If I like one thing in RPGs, then it’s the weapons. I’ll go very far to get all the coolest ones, and if they are also OP, then that is just icing on the cake. In Deepwoken, though, that weapon is the Purple Cloud, and knowing how to get it is mandatory for any sword user. Read on to learn everything about how to get Purple Cloud in Deepwoken.

Where to Find Purple Cloud in Deepwoken

Purple Cloud is a boss weapon dropped from Maestro Evengarde Rest, one of the Deepwoken bosses that you fight in the Temple of the Blade. The sword has a 100% chance to drop the first time you defeat him, and after that, it’s RNG.

Not that you’ll need that many copies of it, as Purple Cloud is one of the rare weapons in Deepwoken that are untradable. I mean, if you want a good one for PvE and you get a bad enchantment, like Deferred, for example, then getting a new one would make sense.

Purple Cloud Stats

Type: Medium Sword

Medium Sword Requirements: 85 MED, 10 Power

85 MED, 10 Power Damage: 16.5

16.5 Scaling: 9

9 Weight: 5

5 Range: 7

7 Swing Speed: 0.8x

0.8x Penetration: 15%

The base damage of Purple Cloud is really low, but it actually has the highest scaling of all medium swords in Deepwoken. So, if you already have high enough MED, its scaled damage is not half bad. It has a unique move set where you only use the blade for critical attacks, and all the other ones are with your fists (very similar to Jus Karita).

How to Increase Its Damage

You can increase Purple Cloud’s damage by wearing an outfit that gives the Paired Soul talent card (only a 5% boost, though). On the other hand, the Poser’s Ring doesn’t really affect it, as Purple Cloud is always sheathed when you’re using it.

With all that info, getting your own Purple Cloud in Deepwoken should be easy peasy. If you want to learn more about this and all the other experiences, check out the Roblox section here on Twinfinite.