Deepwoken Maestro Evengarde Rest Boss Guide

The Deepwoken Maestro Evengarde Rest boss is one of the most difficult in the entire Roblox RPG. While normal Evengarde Rest appears as an NPC to teach you new skills, this Maestro form is instead a grueling battle to take on. In this guide, we’ll give you some pointers to defeating it!

How to Beat Deepwoken Maestro Evengarde Rest Boss

To trigger the Maestro Evengarde Rest boss fight, you first need to head to the Temple of the Blade. Here you can interact with him, which then transports you to the boss arena.

However, it’s not quite as simple as that to actually get into the fight. You’ll need to fulfil certain criteria before the option to fight him even appears. There are four total steps that have to be completed:

Increase your ally level with the Kingdom of Etrea Complete the Lord Regent quest given by Etris Complete the Lost Sibling quest at the Isle of Vigils Reach a minimum of 85-90 Medium Weapon and 10 Power

From there, head over to the Evengarde Rest NPC and you can begin the fight.

Maestro Evengarde Rest Boss Strategy

Image Source: Roblox

If that hefty list of pre-fight requirements didn’t give it away, this is an especially difficult fight. In fact, it’s arguably the toughest combat section you’ll have to deal with in all of Deepwoken.

The Maestro has 15,000 HP when you start the fight, which is an awful lot to whittle down. As soon as you approach the enemy it’ll begin a wave of attacks. You’ll want to dodge constantly to avoid him getting too close, because many of his short-range moves like Mangetsu and Assault can do an awful lot of damage.

Without any sort of letup in these oncoming attacks, you need to focus on blocking and counter-attacking in the brief moments where you’ve just batted off a move. The Maestro is very adept at parrying your hits, so try to vary the moves you’re using rather than just spamming the normal sword swing. As such, chaining special power hits using your abilities is a reliable way to deal damage.

Be sure to also double-jump out of harm’s way when you find a lull in the onslaught. It’s at this point you’ll want to use any healing potions or spells you may have stacked, because just one regular HP bar isn’t going to be enough. Keep an eye on Maestro Evengarde Rest’s HP bar at the bottom of the screen, and rinse and repeat between dodging, blocking, and throwing out special attacks until the fight ends.

Maestro Evengarde Rest Boss Rewards

Even if it takes you multiple tries – which it almost certainly will – the rewards for this boss fight make the grind entirely worth it. Maestro drops a chest containing the Purple Cloud sword, which is one of the very best weapons in the entire game.

It’ll now make sense why you need the aforementioned stat requirements, because Purple Cloud needs 85 Medium Attack and 10 Power to equip at a minimum. With a damage stat of 16.5 and a huge slashing critical hit move, it’s one of the best medium-class weapons in the game.

That's everything you need to know about the Deepwoken Maestro Evengarde Rest boss.