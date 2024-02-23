Roblox Monster Slayer Codes (February 2024)

If you’re playing the Roblox version of Vampire Survivors and want a few extra freebies, you’ll want to redeem Monster Slayer codes. It’s an arena-based game where you take out waves of enemies, earning upgrade resources as you go. For a helping hand, codes are here to provide you with freebies!

All Roblox Monster Slayer Codes

Monster Slayer Codes (Active)

Starter: 2k Crystals and 1k Crushing Dust (New)

Monster Slayer Codes (Expired)

Prestige Update

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Monster Slayer

The code redemption process for Monster Slayer is nice and easy, involving just a few taps of the screen. Here’s what to do:

Load into Monster Slayer from the Roblox game page.

When you’re in the game, press the Premium Shop button.

Scroll to the very bottom until you see a text box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Redeem button.

Take a look at your inventory on the right of the screen to see what you’ve earned.

How Do You Get More Roblox Monster Slayer Codes?

The best place to find new codes in Monster Slayer is the game’s X page and Discord server. We mostly recommend the latter, as you can join and search ‘codes’ in the general chat channel to brush up on any coupons you may have missed.

Of course, your best bet is likely to bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll keep an eye on any useful sources and share more codes as they arrive. That’ll spare you the hassle of searching for yourself!

Why Are My Roblox Monster Slayer Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re attempting to redeem has sadly expired. Mobile game coupons don’t tend to have a long shelf life, and devs rarely give advanced warnings before removing a code from rotation. Therefore we recommend redeeming each one as soon as you can, to avoid that annoying situation.

Failing that, make sure you’re inputting the code exactly as shown in our list above. That includes adhering strictly to all capitalization, numbers, and spacing quirks. Any small error will spit out a negative return, so ensure everything is done exactly right.

What is Monster Slayer?

Monster Slayer is a Roblox game developed by An Indie Studio, inspired by Vampire Survivors. The gameplay loop focuses on you destroying waves of enemies with a top-down view, earning resources to then spend on upgrading your stats and purchasing new weapons. It’s a very easy game to switch on and lose hours in, with plenty of rewards on offer and avenues to upgrade.

That's all for this guide!