All Pet Simulator 99 Shiny Relics Locations

Location Description

Spawn (Area 1) This relic is behind a bush next to the orange/red building, on the right side towards Area 2.

Spawn (Area 1) This relic is under a tree close to the Likes board, to the left of the Area 2 entrance.

Spawn (Area 1) This relic is behind the stacked gold coins at the Social Rewards location.

Castle (Area 3) This relic is under a tree to the left of the free diamond reward.

Autumn (Area 5) This relic is behind the Classic Obby minigame portal.

Cherry Blossoms (Area 6) This relic is at the base of the left pillar next to the Potions vending machine.

Farm (Area 7) This relic is inside a box on the ground, to the left of the windmill.

Backyard (Area 8) Just as you enter this area, look for a crack in the wall on the right side. The relic is inside the crack.

Misty Falls (Area 9) This relic is inside a pond to the left of the Enchants vending machine.

Dead Forest (Area 12) This relic is sticking out of a bush on the right side of the area, close to the entrance.

Dark Forest (Area 13) This relic is behind a tombstone to the left of the Upgrade Potions station.

Dark Forest (Area 13) This relic is on the last tombstone to the left of the area exit.

Enchanted Forest (Area 15) This relic is behind a bush on the left side, close to the entrance to this area.

Enchanted Forest (Area 15) This relic is in a log to the left of the giant tree, opposite the entrance.

Jungle Temple (Area 18) This relic is above an empty temple doorframe, across from the Jungle Obby minigame.

Jungle Obby (Area 18) At the end of the stage, just as you enter the rewards room, turn right and follow the gap in the wall. The relic is at the end of the path.

Beach (Area 20) This relic is in a sand bucket behind the Daycare building.

Beach (Area 20) This relic is in a sand bucket under a palm tree in the far left corner of this area (far left relative to the Daycare).

Coral Reef (Area 21) This relic is inside a yellow coral to the right of the staircase.

Atlantis (Area 23) This relic is on top of the tilted pillar to the left of the Atlantis building.

Atlantis (Minigame) (Area 23) As you enter the minigame, look for a pillar that’s leaning on the Atlantis building. The relic is next to that pillar.

Palm Beach (Area 24) Once you enter the area, go left towards the tunnel that connects this area to Area 16. The relic is above the tunnel entrance.

Palm Beach (Area 16-24 Tunnel) This relic is on the right wall, inside the tunnel.

Tiki (Area 25) This relic is behind a Tiki totem (closest one to the golden gate) to the left of the Rebirth One statue.

Pirate Cove (Area 26) This relic is in a pile of gold closest to the area entrance to the left.

Pirate Cove (Area 26) This relic is in a pile of gold at the opposite end of the area, under a giant pirate flag.

Pirate Tavern (Area 27) This relic is under the floorboards of a rowboat to the left of the Fishing minigame portal.

Fishing Minigame (Area 27) This relic is beneath a starfish that’s leaning on a rock behind the Fishing Merchant stall.

Fossil Digsite (Area 30) This relic is under a half-excavated skeleton fossil to the right of the Digsite minigame portal.

Digsite Minigame (Area 30) This relic is behind some bones that are sticking out of the ground at the back of the room.

Desert Pyramids (Area 31) This relic is behind a cactus, between the area entry gate and the Pyramid Obby minigame.

Wild West (Area 33) This relic is on a window of the building that’s closest to this area’s exit (right side).

Grand Canyons (Area 34) This relic is in a hole to the right of this area’s exit.

Mountains (Area 36) This relic is in a treetop in the far left corner of this area (relative to the entry gate).

Snow Village (Area 37) This relic is behind the closest house to the entrance.

Snow Village (Area 37) This relic is on the roof of the house that’s farthest from the entrance.

Ice Rink (Area 39) This relic is on a Snowman to the right of this area’s exit.

Ski Town (Area 40) This relic is behind a house that sits on top of a small hill, close to the exit on the left.

Hot Springs (Area 41) This relic is inside a waterfall that’s closest to the next area.

Fire and Ice (Area 42) This relic is on the left wall, right where the Ice and Fire biomes meet.

Volcano (Area 43) Just as you enter Area 43, turn right behind the white pillar. The relic is inside the lava that’s in the corner.

Obsidian Cave (Area 44) This relic is behind a rock on the left, between the tunnel and the area exit.

Lava Forest (Area 45) This relic is in the lava to the left of the Chest Rush minigame portal.

Underworld (Area 46) As you enter the area, go left, between the first two bones sticking out from the ground. The relic is in the mouth of the fossil skull in the back.

Underworld Bridge (Area 47) This relic is behind the half-wall to the left of the Rare Potions Vending Machine.

Fire Dojo (Area 50) Enter the area and find the red arch close to the right wall. This relic is on top of the left pillar that supports this arch.

Fire Dojo (Area 50) This relic is behind the right golden pillar, close to the Rebirth Two statue.

Samurai Village (Area 51) As you enter the area, turn left and follow the pink wall until you reach the corner of the map. The relic is in a crack between the wall and the mountain.

Bamboo Forest (Area 52) This relic is inside the hut closest to the Upgrade Fruits machine.

Flower Garden Minigame (Area 54) Once you enter the garden, follow the wall to the right. The relic is on top of the rocks that are obscured by pink flowers.

Fairytale Castle (Area 56) This relic is behind the clan ticket sign.

Fairy Castle (Area 58) Jump on top of the gray rocks surrounding the fairy castle to the right. There is a gap underneath the tower that’s on the right. Jump into the gap, and the relic will be there.

Trading Plaza Once you teleport, turn around. The relic is behind the portal’s left side.

Trading Plaza This relic is underneath the bridge that leads to the VIP Only portal.