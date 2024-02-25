Cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99 (February 2024)

Getting your first huge is one massive accomplishment. Just by having one in your inventory, you’ll be the richest person on almost any server you join. However, hatching one takes time and, if you go the premium route, money. So, we sorted a list of all the cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99 that you can get with in-game currency. Check it out below.
This list is updated with the in-game terminal prices as of February 23, 2024. Prices fluctuate slightly over time, depending on the number of existing huges. Also, only the ones that are below 25 million diamonds are included since the goal of this list is to get huges as cheaply as possible.
List of Cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99
|Pet Name
|Lowest Price
|Huge Happy Rock
|20m
|Huge Peacock
|20.2m
|Huge Colorful Slime
|20.3m
|Huge Goblin
|20.8m
|Huge Jolly Narwhal
|20.8m
|Huge Hell Rock
|21.2m
|Huge Chef Cat
|21.3m
|Huge King Cobra
|21.7m
|Huge Elf Cat
|21.9m
|Huge Poseidon Corgi
|21.9m
|Huge Pterodactyl
|22.1m
|Huge Easter Bunny
|22.2m
|Huge Pixel Cat
|22.2m
|Huge Scary Corgi
|22.3m
|Huge Jolly Penguin
|22.4m
|Huge Zebra
|22.6m
|Huge Enchanted Deer
|22.7m
|Huge Leprechaun Cat
|22.7m
|Huge Propeller Cat
|22.8m
|Huge Squirrel
|22.9m
|Huge Cupcake
|23m
|Huge Scarecrow Cat
|23m
|Huge Ghost
|23.2m
|Huge Pixel Corgi
|23.3m
|Huge Error Cat
|23.7m
|Huge Pineapple Cat
|23.8m
|Huge Mosaic Corgi
|23.9m
|Huge Cupid Corgi
|24m
|Huge Crystal Dog
|24.2m
|Huge Knight Beagle
|24.2m
|Huge Big Maskot
|24.3m
|Huge Skeleton
|24.6m
|Huge Scary Cat
|24.7m
|Huge Easter Dominus
|24.8m
|Huge Festive Cat
|24.9m
|Huge Marshmallow Agony
|25m
|Huge Robber Dog
|25m
Can You Get Huges Even Cheaper?
If you want to get a Huge Pet in Pet Simulator 99 while saving as much money as you can, then bidding for them at the auction is the way to go. You can get them at a huge discount if you’re lucky. Yet, going from auction to auction, searching for cheaper ones can take a while.
Also, I advise you first get a full team of huge ones before investing in Rainbow/Gold/Shiny pets. It’s much more efficient this way.
What are Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99?
Huge Pets are the second strongest type of pets in Pet Simulator 99, right behind Titanic pets. They can also drop as Shiny pets, or you can combine them into Gold or Rainbow ones.
Their best trait, however, is that you can level them and make them stronger, something you can’t do with normal pets. You can also evolve specific ones, the same as in Pet Sim X, giving them new abilities.
Finally, you can boost their power even more by equipping them with Charms. These give various bonuses, from additional Charm slots to extra damage and extra XP gain. However, all of these cost a fortune, so getting a Huge and decking it out with the best Charms might break your bank in the end.
That wraps up this guide on the cheapest huge pets in Pet Simulator 99. Hopefully, you’ll have the diamonds to buy yourself one. Finally, if you liked this guide and want to learn more about this or some other experience, do check out the Roblox section here on Twinfinite.