Cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99 (February 2024)

Getting your first huge is one massive accomplishment. Just by having one in your inventory, you’ll be the richest person on almost any server you join. However, hatching one takes time and, if you go the premium route, money. So, we sorted a list of all the cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99 that you can get with in-game currency. Check it out below.

This list is updated with the in-game terminal prices as of February 23, 2024. Prices fluctuate slightly over time, depending on the number of existing huges. Also, only the ones that are below 25 million diamonds are included since the goal of this list is to get huges as cheaply as possible.

List of Cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99

Pet Name Lowest Price Huge Happy Rock 20m Huge Peacock 20.2m Huge Colorful Slime 20.3m Huge Goblin 20.8m Huge Jolly Narwhal 20.8m Huge Hell Rock 21.2m Huge Chef Cat 21.3m Huge King Cobra 21.7m Huge Elf Cat 21.9m Huge Poseidon Corgi 21.9m Huge Pterodactyl 22.1m Huge Easter Bunny 22.2m Huge Pixel Cat 22.2m Huge Scary Corgi 22.3m Huge Jolly Penguin 22.4m Huge Zebra 22.6m Huge Enchanted Deer 22.7m Huge Leprechaun Cat 22.7m Huge Propeller Cat 22.8m Huge Squirrel 22.9m Huge Cupcake 23m Huge Scarecrow Cat 23m Huge Ghost 23.2m Huge Pixel Corgi 23.3m Huge Error Cat 23.7m Huge Pineapple Cat 23.8m Huge Mosaic Corgi 23.9m Huge Cupid Corgi 24m Huge Crystal Dog 24.2m Huge Knight Beagle 24.2m Huge Big Maskot 24.3m Huge Skeleton 24.6m Huge Scary Cat 24.7m Huge Easter Dominus 24.8m Huge Festive Cat 24.9m Huge Marshmallow Agony 25m Huge Robber Dog 25m Prices of different Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99

Can You Get Huges Even Cheaper?

If you want to get a Huge Pet in Pet Simulator 99 while saving as much money as you can, then bidding for them at the auction is the way to go. You can get them at a huge discount if you’re lucky. Yet, going from auction to auction, searching for cheaper ones can take a while.

Also, I advise you first get a full team of huge ones before investing in Rainbow/Gold/Shiny pets. It’s much more efficient this way.

What are Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99?

Huge Pets are the second strongest type of pets in Pet Simulator 99, right behind Titanic pets. They can also drop as Shiny pets, or you can combine them into Gold or Rainbow ones.

Their best trait, however, is that you can level them and make them stronger, something you can’t do with normal pets. You can also evolve specific ones, the same as in Pet Sim X, giving them new abilities.

Finally, you can boost their power even more by equipping them with Charms. These give various bonuses, from additional Charm slots to extra damage and extra XP gain. However, all of these cost a fortune, so getting a Huge and decking it out with the best Charms might break your bank in the end.

That wraps up this guide on the cheapest huge pets in Pet Simulator 99. Hopefully, you'll have the diamonds to buy yourself one.