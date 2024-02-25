Guides

Cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99 (February 2024)

Pet economy is brutal.

Huge pets in Pet Simulator 99 Trading Plaza computer
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Getting your first huge is one massive accomplishment. Just by having one in your inventory, you’ll be the richest person on almost any server you join. However, hatching one takes time and, if you go the premium route, money. So, we sorted a list of all the cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99 that you can get with in-game currency. Check it out below.

This list is updated with the in-game terminal prices as of February 23, 2024. Prices fluctuate slightly over time, depending on the number of existing huges. Also, only the ones that are below 25 million diamonds are included since the goal of this list is to get huges as cheaply as possible.

List of Cheapest Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99

Pet NameLowest Price
Huge Happy Rock20m
Huge Peacock20.2m
Huge Colorful Slime20.3m
Huge Goblin20.8m
Huge Jolly Narwhal20.8m
Huge Hell Rock21.2m
Huge Chef Cat21.3m
Huge King Cobra21.7m
Huge Elf Cat21.9m
Huge Poseidon Corgi21.9m
Huge Pterodactyl22.1m
Huge Easter Bunny22.2m
Huge Pixel Cat22.2m
Huge Scary Corgi22.3m
Huge Jolly Penguin22.4m
Huge Zebra22.6m
Huge Enchanted Deer22.7m
Huge Leprechaun Cat22.7m
Huge Propeller Cat22.8m
Huge Squirrel22.9m
Huge Cupcake23m
Huge Scarecrow Cat23m
Huge Ghost23.2m
Huge Pixel Corgi23.3m
Huge Error Cat23.7m
Huge Pineapple Cat23.8m
Huge Mosaic Corgi23.9m
Huge Cupid Corgi24m
Huge Crystal Dog24.2m
Huge Knight Beagle24.2m
Huge Big Maskot24.3m
Huge Skeleton24.6m
Huge Scary Cat24.7m
Huge Easter Dominus24.8m
Huge Festive Cat24.9m
Huge Marshmallow Agony25m
Huge Robber Dog25m
Prices of different Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99

Can You Get Huges Even Cheaper?

Auction board in Pet Simulator 99 showing a listed Huge
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you want to get a Huge Pet in Pet Simulator 99 while saving as much money as you can, then bidding for them at the auction is the way to go. You can get them at a huge discount if you’re lucky. Yet, going from auction to auction, searching for cheaper ones can take a while.

Also, I advise you first get a full team of huge ones before investing in Rainbow/Gold/Shiny pets. It’s much more efficient this way.

What are Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99?

Huge pets in Pet Simulator 99
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Huge Pets are the second strongest type of pets in Pet Simulator 99, right behind Titanic pets. They can also drop as Shiny pets, or you can combine them into Gold or Rainbow ones.

Their best trait, however, is that you can level them and make them stronger, something you can’t do with normal pets. You can also evolve specific ones, the same as in Pet Sim X, giving them new abilities.

Finally, you can boost their power even more by equipping them with Charms. These give various bonuses, from additional Charm slots to extra damage and extra XP gain. However, all of these cost a fortune, so getting a Huge and decking it out with the best Charms might break your bank in the end.

That wraps up this guide on the cheapest huge pets in Pet Simulator 99. Hopefully, you’ll have the diamonds to buy yourself one. Finally, if you liked this guide and want to learn more about this or some other experience, do check out the Roblox section here on Twinfinite.

