Deepwoken is a highly addictive Roblox game. The developers describe it as a difficult game with permanent character loss. You develop your character and try to escape the horrors that lurk beneath the waves. Here is our guide on how to get Visionshaper Oath in Deepwoken.

How To Obtain Visionshaper Oath in Deepwoken

There are 12 obtainable Oaths in Deepwoken and Visionshaper is one of them. It allows players to utilize the power of illusions, thanks to an alliance made with The Nestmind. Blindseer is the direct opposite of the Visionshaper Oath.

To obtain this type of Oath, you need to meet three requirements:

Obtain a Dark Feather

50 Charisma

Complete Aelita’s Encounter in Valley of Heroes at least one time

Once you’ve managed those, which should be fairly straightforward, you have to locate Surge. He can be found in The Depths. Go past the Widow Cave and he’ll be there. After you find Surge, give him a Dark Feather. He should then become an OwlSurge. When you leave The Depths, A Conscious Intersection occurs.

Once that happens, start a dialogue with Nestmind. When prompted, choose all of the first options and once Nestmind starts talking about food, choose “I accept”. And that’s how you obtain Oath: Visionshaper.

Keep in mind that if you refuse Nestmind’s request to be his food, he will steal the Dark Feather and send you back. Also, if you fall down, that will send you to Layer 2.

Visionshaper Oath Abilities in Deepwoken

To upgrade your newly obtained Oath, you have to bring the Void Feathers to Surge. That move unlocks mantras and talents.

There are 4 abilities in total that you can get with the Visionshaper Oath in Deepwoken:

Illusory Servants (Combat Mantra) – This ability allows you to turn invisible and spawn illusions of yourself that attack the nearest enemy

Illusory Realm (Support Mantra) – Gives you the option to teleport you and nearby players to an alternative dimension for 20 seconds

Illusory Counter (Combat Mantra) – If you get hit during the pose, you can parry the attack, switch places with the attacker, and spawn a Visionshaper Clone on the previous location

Cheap Trick (Passive) – If your health is under 50%, you can become invisible and call an Illusory Servant to help you. He will act the same way as the active Servant. Note that the cooldown between two Cheap Tricks is 60 seconds

So basically, this Oath gives you 2 Combat Mantra slots and 1 Support Mantra slot. It also colors your characters’ eyes into purple.

So basically, this Oath gives you 2 Combat Mantra slots and 1 Support Mantra slot. It also colors your characters' eyes into purple.

That's all there is to know when it comes to how to get Visionshaper Oath in Deepwoken.