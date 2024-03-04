As you begin leveling up in the premium Roblox RPG, you’ll need to know how to uncap strength in Deepwoken. It’s far from an easy process, requiring a full set of talent cards for that specific attribute. If you aren’t too fussed about other attributes and purely want to increase your strength, this is what to do.

Deepwoken Strength Uncap Guide

To uncap strength in Deepwoken, you need to unlock the Strength Unbound attribute. You find this in the Tomb of the Nameless Warrior in the Upper Erisia region.

Before anything, you need to have at least 75 Strength. Across all attributes in Deepwoken, this is the initial cap before unlocking further levels via the upgrade system. Next, head to the Tomb of the Nameless Warrior. This is on the surface level of the open world, towards the south-east of the map. Look out for the Burning Stone Garden and head slightly north-east of there, and you won’t miss it.

Enter the Tomb of the Nameless Warrior and start traveling through it, defeating enemies as they spawn. The main mobs in this area are Rotskippers, which are fairly easy to defeat at your level.

Traverse through the tomb until you’re stopped by a huge pillar that obscures a rock door. Use one of your abilities to destroy the door – any attacking-minded one will do. You’re then in a room with a coffin in the middle, which uncovers a ladder when you open it. Head down that ladder and you’ll enter a small room with a book inside. Read this to uncap your strength attribute in Deepwoken!

How to Uncap Other Attributes in Deepwoken

Image Source: Roblox

If you’ve already finished uncapping the strength stat in Deepwoken, you can then opt to boost other attributes. The process is broadly similar for each one: reach level 75 on the attribute you want to uncap, head to a specific location, and clear the area to find the corresponding scroll book. Here are all the POIs you need to find for each attribute.

Attribute Area to Find Upgrade Fortitude Fort Merit Agility Cave between Etris Docks and Etrean Wilds Intelligence Garden Reservoir then The Birdcage Willpower Castle Light Charisma Mines above Erisia

That’s everything you need to know about how to uncap strength in Deepwoken. For more on the game, check out how to get the Purple Cloud weapon and Visionshaper Oath. Elsewhere on Roblox, redeem Project Baki 3 codes and Eternal Piece codes.