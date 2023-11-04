Stardew Valley Solar Essence: Where to Get & How to Use

Certain items in Stardew Valley are hard to come by, while others are widely available. Solar essence is one of those items you can come by pretty easily, but luckily there’s plenty you can use it for. Here’s where to get solar essence in Stardew and what to do with it.

Where Can You Find Solar Essence in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Solar essence is a commonly dropped loot item you can get from killing certain monsters. While not every monster in the caves or skull cavern will drop solar essence, once you’re below level 50, you’ll have a good chance of getting at least one. Here’s a list of the monsters that will drop solar essence:

Ghost

Iridium Bat

Metal Head

Haunted Skull

Squid Kid

Mummy

Hot Head

Blue Squid

It isn’t a guaranteed drop every time you kill one of these monsters, but those are the ones you’ll want to pay attention to if you’re looking for solar essence in particular. If you’re not looking for a fight in order to obtain it, there are other ways to get your hands on some.

Once you’re able to talk to Krobus, you can buy 10 solar essence from him per day for 80 gold each. You can also get them from a fish pond if you’ve got at least 10 fish in it, and one of them is a sunfish. The sunfish won’t drop them as consistently, but if you’re not in a rush for any, it can be a pleasant surprise to check the pond and find.

What Can You Use Solar Essence For?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Although I wouldn’t recommend gifting solar essence to anyone but the Wizard, it’s still useful for a couple of different things. You can bring it to the community center to use in the Adventurer’s Bundle, and you can use it to craft some pretty useful stuff around the farm.

You can use solar essence to make yourself some handy accessories like the glowstone ring or the iridium band, both of which glow and increase your item collection radius. The iridium band will increase your attack power as well, but if that’s not enough, you can use solar essence to make mega bombs to really pack a punch.

Other than that, you can make a barrel brazier for some decorative lighting, a quality bobber to make the fish you catch a higher quality, or hyper speed-gro to grow your plants significantly faster. Once you’ve helped the Wizard with his quest “A Curious Substance,” you can use solar essence to make mini-obelisks to place down and warp between, saving you plenty of time in the day.

That’s about it for where to get and how to use solar essence in Stardew Valley. If you’re into tailoring, you can make yellow dyes with it or make a Yoba shirt, but they won’t give you any buffs. For more guides on Stardew, like how to befriend Caroline or where to get magic rock candy, be sure to check back here.