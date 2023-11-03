Stardew Valley Caroline: Best Gifts & Friendship Rewards

In Stardew Valley, you can befriend various people, from mischievous teenagers to cranky adults. Among them is the friendly Caroline, who is arguably one of the easiest people to approach. If you’re interested in befriending her, here’s a handy guide about the best gifts you can bring to her.

Best Gifts for Caroline in Stardew Valley

Caroline is quite easy to please. Although her favorite items are a bit hard to obtain in the early game, she likes a common flower that you can easily obtain in Spring.

Loved gifts All Universal Loves Green Tea Summer Spangle Fish Taco Tropical Curry

Liked gifts All Universal Likes (Except Amaranth, Mayonnaise, and Duck Mayonnaise) Daffodil Tea Leaves



Personally, I gave her Daffodil until I gained two Hearts to trigger the first Heart Event. Once I got the Tea Sapling recipe, I began bringing her Green Tea daily, which helped me reach eight Hearts in no time.

If you have unlocked the Movie Theater, you can also invite her to watch a movie. Here is the list of all the films you can see with her:

Loved movies Journey Of The Prairie King: The Motion Picture The Brave Little Sapling

Liked movies It Howls In The Rain Mysterium Natural Wonders: Exploring Our Vibrant World The Miracle At Coldstar Ranch The Zuzu City Express

Concessions Jasmine Tea Stardrop Sorbet Truffle Popcorn



Caroline’s Friendship Perks

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you grow a friendship with Caroline, she will sometimes send letters containing small rewards. The gifts are quite underwhelming compared to other characters, and you will likely get Cauliflower, Parsnip, or Potato.

However, you can get some nice recipes from Caroline’s Heart Events. Here is the list:

Two Hearts: Tea Sapling Recipe – Caroline will send you a letter about how you can craft a tea sapling that can give green tea leaves.

Three Hearts: Parsnip Soup Recipe – This meal can recover 85 Energy and 38 Health.

Seven Hearts: Vegetable Stew – This dish can grant 165 Energy and 74 Health.

That’s all you need to know about Caroline in Stardew Valley. For more related content, you can check out the links below this post. I also recommend reading our article on games like Stardew Valley if you want to play other titles with similar gameplay.