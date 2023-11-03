Stardew Valley Magic Rock Candy: Where to Get & How to Use

When it comes to snacking in Stardew Valley, there are plenty of different options to satisfy your appetite, but not all of which have a bit of a magical touch.

However, if you’re looking for a sweet treat with a special sparkle, here’s where to find Magic Rock Candy and what it’s used for.

Where Do You Get Magic Rock Candy in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

To get your hands on some Magic Rock Candy, you’ll have a couple different options to choose from. The most reliable and consistent way to get it is by going to the Desert Trader on a Thursday, because that’s the only day of the week that she sells it. You can get it from her for three prismatic shards, which makes it seem like she uses them to make the candy for you fresh.

If you don’t feel like buying it, you can make your way to the skull cavern and try to kill as many Haunted Skulls as possible. It’s a somewhat low drop-rate, but if you’re gonna be farming your way through the skull cavern anyway, it’s good to keep an eye out for an extra sweet bonus. The other way you can get your hands on them is by donating 90 items to the museum, for which you’ll get the candy as a reward.

What Do You Use Magic Rock Candy For?

Magic Rock Candy is useful because of how many buffs you get from eating it and how long those last, but that’s about the extent of what it’ll do for you. The buffs you get are +2 mining, +5 luck, + 1 speed, +5 defense and +5 attack. Those buffs will stick around for 8 minutes and 24 seconds and it’ll give you 500 energy and 225 health.

The Magic Rock Candy isn’t very useful for much else, because it’s not used in any bundles or for any quests for anyone. However, if you’re trying to make friends and are willing to do so in a very expensive way, most villagers will love it as a gift. If that’s not your style and you’re looking to make an extra buck, you can always sell it for 5000 gold.

That’s about it for where you can find Magic Rock Candy in Stardew Valley and what you can do with it. It’s not clear just how its magic works, but it clearly has some pretty useful effects. If you need more guides like how to get solar panels or how to get Iridium, stick around here.