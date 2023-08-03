Stardew Valley is overflowing with a variety of colorful and useful resources for building the greatest Farm in Pelican Town and being able to explore all that the Valley and beyond has to offer. One of the most undeniably crucial resources in the game is Iridium, as it factors into a variety of high-quality tools, can be traded for rare items, and is used for important quests. If you’re wondering the best ways to obtain this valuable substance, here is our nifty guide for how to get Iridium in Stardew Valley.

How to Find Iridium in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Iridium itself comes from Iridium Ore, and unlike other even rarer resources like Prismatic Shards, is thankfully found a variety of places, many with tolerable drop rates.

Most often Iridium is found via Mining in three of the game’s four dungeons. With a well-upgraded pick-axe and stat-buffed gear if you have it, it can be relatively easy to get your hands on a least a few pieces of Iridium Ore. Down in the Mines located within the Mountain, Iridium can randomly drop from various nodes from Level 50 onwards, though odds increase the deeper you go. From Level 100 onward Mystic Stones can appear, which have a very good chance of having Iridium.

Arguably the best dungeon for Iridium is still Skull Cavern, which is located out in the Calico Desert. There you’ll find actual Iridium Nodes in varying quantities as seen above. Enemies in the Skull Cavern, including Iridium Bats, Iridium Crabs, and Purple Slimes all have a chance to drop either Iridium Ore or even better, Iridium Bars. Mystic Stones will also spawn there the deeper you get.

You can also dig some Iridium up in the Volcano dungeon on Ginger Island, just make sure you’re prepared to traverse it, as it’s an extensive, single-level dungeon that you have to manually backtrack out of unless you have a Warp Totem on hand.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

There are other various means of acquiring Iridium scattered throughout the game as well. One that quite literally falls on your doorstep is a purple meteorite that crash lands on the Farm during a random event. You need a Gold Pick-axe or better to break it apart, and it will give 6 pieces of Iridium, along with regular stones and Geodes.

Speaking of which, Omni Geodes are a good contender for finding Iridium as well, and can be found in great numbers in any of the game’s four dungeons. They can also be bought from vendors such as The Oasis out in the Desert every Wednesday, or from Krobus down in The Sewers on Tuesdays. Simply take them to Clint the Blacksmith in Pelican Town to have them processed. Frozen Geodes and Magma Geodes may also contain Iridium as well.

Another often overlooked method of finding the substance is Panning, which is done via the Copper Pan given to you by Willy after completing the Fish Tank Community Center bundle. Simply look for glimmering spots in lakes, ponds, and the river, and you can sift out some unique treasures, including Iridium.

The Traveling Cart down and Cindersap Forest can also sell Iridium on occasion, usually for between 300 – 1,000g.

That concludes our guide for how to find Iridium in Stardew Valley. We hope you find this helpful in your search, and let us know what you enjoy most about the game.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as our very own Stardew Valley wiki guide.