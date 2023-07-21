Stardew Valley is full of exciting and cozy adventures to embark on across Pelican Town and beyond, and of course new places to explore and collect goodies from. Among them is Ginger Island, which is found off the the southeastern coast of Pelican Town. Getting there takes a bit of work, but the payoff is more than worth it. If you’re wondering how exactly to get to Ginger Island and what you can find there, here is our nifty Stardew Valley Ginger Island guide to get you on your way.

How to Get to Ginger Island in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Ginger Island is the newest area that was added in the 1.5 content patch update, and is classified as endgame content in Stardew Valley. That’s because in order to unlock the area, you’ll need to check off some major tasks in Pelican Town first.

The most time-consuming task is completing every single bundle in the Community Center, most notable the Fish Tank bundles. These will all most likely take you at least one in-game year or two to complete, as numerous items are needed from just about every aspect of the game, from cooking to mining, to fishing, foraging, and of course farming crops and raising livestock.

As you expand your farm, always keep in mind what you need to contribute to the community center’s revival, as completing all the bundles of each golden scroll will also unlock other new areas around Pelican Town, and give you access to new key farming tools like the Greenhouse and various other contraptions.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Upon finishing the entire Community Center, you’ll receive a letter from Willy asking you to come visit him at the back room of his shop at the Dock area of Pelican Town. Head there, and he’ll show you a broken down boat at an abandoned dock that needs serious repairing. To do it, you’ll need:

200 pieces of Hardwood (Farm these from the stumps in the Secret Woods, which respawn daily)

5 Battery Packs (get these with a Lightning Rod placed on your farm, which will absorb power during big storms; may also be sold by the Traveling Cart)

5 Iridium Bars (smelt with 5 x Iridium Ores and 1 x Coal)

Once you have all these resources, head back to Willy and turn them all in to repair the boat. Once complete, you can make your way to Ginger Island at long last.

What Is There to Do on Ginger Island

Image Source: ConcernedApe

After all that hard work to fix the boat, you may be wondering just what there is to do on Ginger Island. You’ll be happy to know that there is an astounding assortment of things, as unlike the Calico Desert, the area is relatively similar in scale to Pelican Town itself.

First off, you actually can build and live on an entirely new farm here, in the same fashion as any of the other available farm locations. Not only that, but unlike other farm options, this one allows you to grow any crops on the island any time of the year, similar to the perk of the Greenhouse.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Also, like Pelican Town, there are various “puzzles” to solve to repair broken bridges around the island, construct new buildings such as the Resort and Trader’s Hut, etc. All the puzzles require a unique island currency in the form of Golden Walnuts to complete them. They can be found relatively easily, whether by shaking them out of trees, fishing them out of the water, or digging them up with the Hoe farming tool.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

The primary new vendor on Ginger Island is the mysterious Qi, who resides at the Walnut Room. In order to enter his shop, you need a total of 100 Golden Walnuts to prove your mettle. Once you’re able to enter, you’ll find a shop with exclusive items, a request board, and the Advanced Challenge Shrine. To purchase items from Qi’s shop, you’ll need a different currency — Qi Gems.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

On top of it all, there’s a brand new dungeon to explore called the Volcano Dungeon. It features a bunch of new resource items, new enemies, and even a shop as well as a forge, where you can enchant your gear. A funny side note, you’ll need your watering can to help you traverse through here, as you’ll use it to create paths over the lava pits.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Lastly, there’s the Island Field Office, which is run by Professor Snail. If you managed to free him from the Mushroom Cave near the Island Dig Site, his office will be open for business. There you’ll have the ability to donate fossils from various prehistoric animals you find buried across the Island.

If you manage to donate at least one of every single kind of fossil, you’ll unlock the Ostrich Incubator. Yep, you read that right. With it, you’ll be able to have an Ostrich of your very own on your farm.

That concludes our comprehensive Stardew Valley Ginger Island guide. We hope you find this helpful in your new island adventure, and let us know what you like most about Ginger Island.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Stardew Valley, such as our essential how-to list of tips, tricks, and more.