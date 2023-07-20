How to Catch Walleye in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is full of incredibly fun and rewarding activities to do on your farm and around town, all which yield an abundance of rewards and goodies. Arguably one of the most challenging is fishing, and there are plenty of scaly creatures you can hook and collect to sell or use, depending on location and weather. One of them is the Walleye, one of the trickier fish to get your hook on. If you’re trying to figure out where or how to catch this fish, here is our nifty guide for how to catch a Walleye in Stardew Valley.

What is a Walleye & How to Catch One in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe

A Walleye is a freshwater fish that can be caught in a variety of areas around the Valley, including:

The River running through Cindersap Forest or Pelican Town

The Mountain Lake

The Cindersap Forest Pond (most commonly found here)

The Forest Farm Pond (if you chose the Forest Farm at the start of your game)

At any of these areas, the Walleye can be caught specifically during the Fall season, and it must be raining. It will spawn from 12pm to 2am (in-game time).

Image Source: ConcernedApe

If you’re wanting the highest rate of success, with those elements in place the Cindersap Forest Pond is your best bet, with an average 32% chance per cast of hooking a Walleye.

Other uncommon instances where the fish can be found is during the Winter if you successfully use a Rain Totem. It can also be found randomly in Garbage Cans during the Fall and Winter, and sold at the Traveling Cart for up to 1,000g.

Also, if you get your hands on Magic Bait from Mr. Qi on Walnut Island, the Walleye can be caught literally anywhere during any season, time frame, or weather.

As for what you can use it for, along with cooking into all manner of seafood recipes, it can also be donated to the Fish Tank Junimo at the Community Center for the both the Night Fishing Bundle and the Quality Fishing Bundle. It also can be placed into the spool of Emily’s Sewing Machine to craft the Fishing Vest, and used for dye.

That concludes our guide for how to catch Walleye in Stardew Valley. We hope you found this helpful in your fishing endeavors, and let us know what was the toughest fish for you to catch in the game.

