Stardew Valley Desert Trader Guide: Where to Find & How to Buy

There are plenty of different NPCs to interact with in Stardew Valley, all of them with their own personality or function to add to your game. Of these NPCs, the Desert Trader is one of the more unique characters you run into because she doesn’t sell you items for Gold, but she only trade goods for other goods.

Not only does she not take Gold, but you also can’t access her from the start of the game. Whether you’re just looking to find her or you’re trying to figure out what to buy, here’s everything you need to know about the Desert Trader in Stardew Valley.

Where Can You Find the Desert Trader in Stardew Valley?

If you’re looking for the Desert Trader, as the name implies the first place you’re gonna want to go is Calico Desert. In order to get there, you have to repair the Bus in Pelican Town by either completing the Vault Bundles in the Community Center or paying the Joja Corporation to fix it for you. Once it is fixed, you can buy a ticket to the desert anytime between 10 am and 5 pm. When you get there, the Desert Trader’s shop will be right next to the bus stop, so you don’t have to waste any time before you get right to business.

There are three days out of the year that the Desert Trader is not open, and those are the 15th through the 17th of winter during the Night Market. But don’t worry! If you really can’t get enough of her, she’ll have her own stall at the night market. You can’t trade with her like you normally can, but she’ll give you a free cup of Coffee every day of the festivities.

How Do You Buy From the Desert Trader?

Buying from the Desert Trader is not the same as buying from the other merchants in the game (yes, even though one of them is a mouse). To make a purchase from her, you can not pay in Gold, but instead in various resources that you would get from the Mines. Here is a list of the items you can purchase from her shop at all times and what she asks as payment for each:

Artifact Trove – 5 Omni Geodes

Warp Totem: Desert – 3 Omni Geodes

Triple Shot Espresso – 1 Diamond

Spicy Eel – 1 Ruby

Mega Bomb – 5 Iridium Ore

Bomb – 5 Quartz

Warp Totem: Desert Recipe – 10 Iridium Bars

Butterfly Hutch – 200 Bat Wings

Green Turban – 50 Omni Geodes

Birch Double Bed – 1 Pearl

The Desert Trader also has some stock in her inventory that varies as you go to visit her. Here is a list of her rotating stock, what she asks as payment for each and what days you can get each item.

3 Hay – 1 Omni Geode (Monday)

Fiber – 5 Stones (Tuesday)

Cloth – 3 Aquamarine (Wednesday)

Magic Rock Candy – 3 Prismatic Shards (Thursday)

Cheese – 1 Emerald (Friday)

Spring Seeds – 2 Summer Seeds (Saturday)

Summer Seeds – 2 Fall Seeds (Saturday)

Fall Seeds – 2 Winter Seeds (Saturday)

Winter Seeds – 2 Spring Seeds (Saturday)

Staircase – 1 Jade (Sunday)

Magic Turban – 333 Omni Geodes (Even days)

Magic Cowboy Hat – 333 Omni Geodes (Odd days)

Void Ghost Pendant – 200 Void Essence (After max hearts reached with Krobus)

While the Desert Trader doesn’t accept regular Gold, she does generally offer items for objects of similar value, but it’s definitely best to know what you’re looking for before you head to her shop. If you’re looking for one of her items that rotates in stock, be sure to check what day you’re going to visit unless you want to be disappointed in her selection.

That’s all there is to know about the Desert Trader in Stardew Valley. Once you have access to Calico Desert, you’ve got almost unlimited access to her and her goods, so whether you’re looking for some bombs or seeds in a pinch or some new headgear, she’s got you covered. If you’re looking for more in-game help, we’ve got you covered! From what to choose for your farm’s cave to how to get married, keep checking back here for more helpful Stardew guides.