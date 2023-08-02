Stardew Valley has an incredible abundance of resources that can be used for all manner of things, be it farming, cooking, crafting, and more. Certain resources are especially difficult to obtain, and one of the most challenging to get undeniably is the Prismatic Shard. Even getting a handful of these is a feat in itself, and if you’re unsure of the best methods, here is our handy guide for how to get Prismatic Shards in Stardew Valley.

How to Get Prismatic Shards in Stardew Valley

There are actually quite a number of ways to obtain Prismatic Shards, but just about all of those ways have incredibly low odds. We’ll cover every method here, but we’ll start with what we feel are the best ways that give you the highest chance of getting these elusive, colorful stones.

Hands down, your best shot at scoring a Prismatic Shard is by collecting Mystic Stones found in the depths of the Mines, as well as the Skull Cavern and the Quarry. These dark stones are easily recognized by the swirly pattern on them, and they have a whopping 25% chance of containing a Prismatic Shard when processed by Clint the Blacksmith.

While it’s the highest drop rate for these stones, finding the Mystic Stones themselves is the challenge. They usually only spawn far, far down in the Mines, from Level 100 onward, and also far down in the Skull Cavern and the Quarry dungeon. However, on very rare occasions, they can also be found in the field just outside the Quarry.

Additionally, if you are able to find Iridium Nodes in the Skull Cavern, Quarry, or Volcano Dungeon on Ginger Island, those yield a substantial 4% chance of producing a Prismatic Shard.

Also, you have a 4% chance of encountering a treasure room in the Skull Caverns at Level 10+ that may contain a Prismatic Shard. While this 4% chance sounds unlikely, these odds can actually be increased on “lucky days”, which you can decipher by watching the Fortune Teller on TV at your Farm.

A far more difficult but still consistent way to obtain Prismatic Shards is to work towards acquiring the Statue of True Perfection, which yields one shard guaranteed every single day. However, this is an extremely late-game option, as you need to reach 100% Perfection and interact with the perfection tracker on Ginger Island to obtain the statue. This essentially means getting 100% completion in the game by collecting everything and maxing out every stat.

There are a few other ways to find these shards, but the odds are very, very low. Nonetheless, they include:

0.4% chance of finding a Prismatic Shard in an Omni Geode

0.1% chance drop from Serpents and Mummies in the Skull Cavern

0.05% chance drop from enemies upon reaching the very bottom of the Mines

Finally, there is one guaranteed drop, but it only happens once. There is a Prismatic Shard in a chest at the top of the Volcano Dungeon on Ginger Island after you arrive there for the first time.

That concludes our guide for how to get Prismatic Shards in Stardew Valley. We hope you find this helpful in your painstaking hunt for these colorful gems.

