Stardew Valley Solar Panels: Where to Get & How to Use

Of all the items in Stardew Valley that you can make later in the game, Solar Panels might be some of the more useful ones. If you’re not sure how to get this cleaner form of power, here’s how to get Solar Panels in Stardew Valley and what you can use them for.

Where Do You Get Solar Panels in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

To get solar panels in Stardew, you’ll have to complete Caroline’s “Island Ingredients” special order which you’ll get after you’ve reached Ginger Island. She’ll ask you for a Pineapple, a Taro Root and Ginger, all of which can only be found on Ginger Island. You’ll have a month to complete the order, which should be plenty of time to get her what she needs.

Once you complete the order, Caroline will reward you with the recipe for how to make solar panels. Quite the gift, eh? You’ll be able to learn the recipe for your crafting menu and make them using ten refined quartz, five gold bars and five iron bars. By the time you’re far enough to reach Ginger Island in the first place, you’ll likely have enough of those resources where you can spare a few.

What Do You Use Solar Panels For in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got solar panels, you can use them to farm battery packs more consistently than with a lightning rod. All you’ve got to do is place your solar panel anywhere outside, as long as it’s in a sunny area. Once you place it down, you’ll have to wait for 7 sunny days before you’ll be greeted with a battery pack the next morning.

If you place them down like you would rows of trellised crops, you’ll be able to charge them all up consistently and gather the batteries from them without hassle. You can use those battery packs to craft different tools, machines and decorations like the Iridium Sprinklers or a Crystalarium. You can use just those two tools alone to increase your revenue quite significantly.

Those are all the main details about Solar Panels in Stardew Valley. They’re very useful once you need to start making iridium sprinklers, so consider going solar for powering your farm. Whether you’re looking for more Stardew guides like how to catch sardines or if you’re just dreaming about the Stardew Valley Cookbook, stick around here.