stardew valley sardines: where to catch & how to use

There are a lot of things to do with all sorts of fish in Stardew Valley, but when it comes down to one that might leave a bad taste in someone’s mouth, none spring to mind quite like the Sardine. Luckily, when they’re nice and fresh you’re sure to have a great experience, not to mention you’ll be able to make quite the delicacy out of ’em. Here’s where to catch and how to use sardines in Stardew Valley.

Where to Find Sardines in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Luckily for all of the fishermen out there, sardines can be caught in the Ocean three seasons out of the year, the Spring, Fall and Winter. They’re not a huge fan of the warmer waters, so you’re not going to be able to get one in the Summer unless it’s on the Traveling Cart or if you’ve got Magic Bait.

You’ll have to make your way all the way out to the Ocean unless you’re living on the Beach Farm, but regardless you won’t be able to catch a sardine in the Summer. You can get them from either the dock on the main part of the beach or the extension after you fix the bridge.

What Sardines are For in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got a sardine and you’ve logged it into your collection, you can use them in a few different ways. Any of the cooking recipes that call for “Any Fish” will accept a sardine, but if you’re trying to make a Dish O’ the Sea, then you’re going to have to have two sardines in particular along with your hashbrowns.

If you’re trying to restore the Community Center to its former glory, you can also use the sardine to help with your mission. You need a sardine for the Ocean Fish Bundle in the fish tank, along with the Tuna, Red Snapper and Tilapia. This is one of the bundles where you need one of each item, and not where you can pick out of an array of items.

Other than that, that’s all there is to where to catch and what to use sardines for in Stardew Valley. They’re pretty easy to catch, but if you’re struggling you can always throw some different tackle on your reel to make it easier to snag one. Nobody in town even loves them as a gift, but if you’re trying to build up your aquatic collection they’re sure to be a fine collection to your fish pond.