Best Fish Pond in Stardew Valley

Location, location, location.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite
In Stardew Valley, one thing you’re gonna be doing a lot of is fishing. It’s an amazing way to earn money, while also getting some nice treasures in the process. If you’re just getting into the game, however, you may be stuck wondering the best ways to go about fishing, specifically with regard to location. Here’s the best pond to fish at in Stardew Valley.

Best Pond in Stardew Valley

For beginners jumping into Stardew Valley, the river in Pelican Town is arguably the best area to fish in. The fish you can find in this area are amongst the easiest to catch in the game, such as Sardines, Sunfish, and Anchovies. This is perfect for the early portions of the game, as it allows you to learn the ropes and grind your fishing skills to early levels while also selling the fish for some pretty solid prices.

Pelican Town’s river also works as a good spot because it’s not negatively affected by the seasons. In Stardew Valley, one factor that can affect the kind of fish you get is the season and the weather, and Pelican Town generally offers a healthy amount of high-value fish all year long. Thus, being able to get good fish regardless of the condition and weather makes the Pelican Town river arguably the most consistent spot to grind in.

That’s the best pond to fish at in Stardew Valley. Speaking of fishing, check out this Twinfinite guide on where you can catch Sandfish in Stardew Valley.

