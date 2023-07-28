Stardew Valley: Where to Catch Sandfish

Stardew Valley has an abundance of activities to do all across Pelican Town and beyond. One of the most enjoyable, and yet still challenging, is fishing. With the right fishing pole equipped you can gather all kinds of aquatic creatures and even treasure from the lakes, ponds, rivers, and the ocean. One of the trickiest to find is the Sandfish, as it dwells in a place a bit far from home. If you’re wondering where to hook one, here is our handy guide for where to catch Sandfish.

Stardew Valley Sandfish Location

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

While most other fish and crustaceans are found in the lakes, ponds, rivers, and ocean areas around Pelican Town, the Sandfish is entirely unique to the Calico Desert area. To get there, however, you’ll need to unlock Bus travel by completing the Vault Bundle at the Community Center. It’s a tad pricey, so make sure you’re growing and selling some of the best crops to get it done.

Once the bus is repaired and you can travel to the Desert, make your way to the pond on the top left side of the area, on the north side of the street. Cast your line, and it’ll be a one out of three chance to catch a Sandfish, as the other two options are Green Algae or Scorpion Carp.

Also, while other fish in the game may depend on season and weather to spawn, the weather in the Desert never changes, and the Sandfish can be caught during any season of the year.

This is the most consistent method to get Sandfish, which can be sold for a modest price of up to 150g at top grade. They are also used to complete the Specialty Fish Bundle at the Community Center. On rare occasions, they can also be found among the inventory of the Traveling Cart for 225g – 1,000g.

That concludes our guide for where to catch Sandfish in Stardew Valley. We hope you find this helpful in your fishing endeavors, and let us know which fish was the trickiest for you to catch.

