Stardew Valley: What Happens When the Train Passes Through, Answered

Stardew Valley is full of hidden and not-so-hidden secrets, the latter which includes the mysterious mention of a Train that passes through Pelican Town on occasion. If you’re wondering what this Train is, and exactly where it goes, here’s our nifty little guide for what happens when the Train passes through in Stardew Valley.

What Trains Are For In Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

As you get yourself situated on your Farm, you’ll start discovering more and more areas around Pelican Town that provide one use or another. One such area is the Railroad, which is located north of the Mountain area in the northern area of town.

The path leading there is blocked at the start of the game. However, on the third day of Summer during your first year, an earthquake will hit that causes the rubble blocking the path to clear. Once that happens, Trains will begin traveling through the Railroad area of Pelican Town again after a long hiatus.

The only way to one when one is approaching is the sound it makes that goes off at random, followed by a prompt in the bottom corner of your screen that says, “A train is passing through Stardew Valley”. While you’re not obligated to go at any point, you can make your way up past the Mountain to the Railroad area and potentially catch the train as it’s leaving.

There are different kinds of trains that can seen passing along, including common freight ones carrying common resources such as coal, stone, or wood that can tumble off the cars and on the ground for your to gather as you wish. There are also passenger trains, a bullet train, and a special Christmas train carrying presents that only comes by during the Winter. It has the chance to drop the Leprechaun shoes, which have small stat boosts.

However, note that the resources that fall from the trains on any given day will disappear overnight, so you’ll need to run by there and pick up what you want before that happens.

That concludes our guide for what happens when the Train passes through Stardew Valley. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what kinds of trains you’ve seen pass though Pelican Town.

