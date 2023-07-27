In Stardew Valley, there are plenty of different places to uncover within quaint little Pelican Town that often hold some unique items, lore, and other exciting secrets. One such area is called the “Secret Woods”, and while it’s actually not far away from your Farm, it can be very easily overlooked. If you’re wondering where exactly to find this hidden nook of the woods, here is our handy guide for the Stardew Valley: Secret Woods Location.

How to Get to the Secret Woods in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

In order to find and get into the Secret Woods area, the main thing you need is an upgraded Axe. Specifically, you need to upgrade it via Clint at the Blacksmith Shop to at least a Steel Axe, so it’s capable of chopping up fallen tree trunks and giant stumps.

Once you have that in your inventory, make your way down through the south exit of your Farm to Cindersap Forest. Head down the path until you can turn left, away from Marnie’s shop. Keep heading west through the brush and past the Traveling Cart. North of Wizard Rasmodius’s Tower (the one with the telescope sticking out through the roof), you’ll see a fallen log blocking a narrow path in the northwest corner.

Pull out your Steel Axe and hack away the log to open up the path and head in. As seen above, the Secret Woods is a scenic hidden nook with several tree stumps to chop up for Hardwood (12 pieces/day max). You’ll also find a few slimes wandering around, so watch your step and use a sword to fend them off if need be.

Along with seasonal foraging items, towards the back you’ll find a fishing pond, where you can catch Woodskip, Carp, and Catfish. To the north is a stone statue of Master Cannoli. If you offer it a Sweet Berry Gem, it’ll give you a Stardrop Fruit in return.

That concludes our guide for the Secret Woods Location in Stardew Valley. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which secret in the game you were happiest to uncover.

