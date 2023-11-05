Stardew Valley Refined Quartz: Where to Get & How to Use

When it comes to resources in Stardew Valley, you never know just what you’re gonna need and when you’re gonna need it. Refined quartz is one of those resources you’ll need more of than you might think, so here’s where to find refined quartz in Stardew Valley and what to use it for.

How to Get Refined Quartz Easily in Stardew Valley

One of the many minerals you’ll encounter is Quartz. It’s essential as it’s part of one of the Community Center bundles, but luckily it’s pretty abundant. You can get quartz by mining it from nodes, panning it from the rivers, and finding it strewn about. Once you have some, you can stick them in a furnace to get Refined Quartz, but you can also smelt one Fire Quartz, yielding three Refined Quartz.

Alternatively, if you love fishing and have a lot of trash as a result, you can do this the easy way. Build a recycling machine as soon as you can. This will become available in your crafting menu once you’ve reached fishing level 4 and can be built for 25 wood, 25 stone, and one iron bar. Finally, you’ll have a way to turn that trash you get from fishing into something actually valuable.

Not all trash will recycle into Refined Quartz, however. Some trash items like driftwood will recycle into wood or other resources, so only Broken CDs or Broken Glasses will yield you refined quartz. Stick those in there, wait an hour, and voila! You’ll be rolling in refined quartz, which can be donated for the Community Center, sold for 50 coins, or for plenty of crafting recipes.

What Do You Use Refined Quartz For in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

You can use Refined Quartz for plenty of crafting recipes, but a few are incredibly useful down the line. You can use it to make quality sprinklers, lightning rods, solar panels, and a farm computer, or you can use it for decorative purposes with garden pots, crystal paths, and crystal floors.

You can also use Refined Quartz to build a Slime Hutch from Robin, but that’s about it. It’s not great for gifting to people as nobody loves or even likes it, so even though it’s helpful to you on the farm, it’s not too valuable for the rest of the townsfolk.

That’s about it as to where to get Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley and how to use it. It’s a pretty handy resource to have on you, so be sure to keep plenty of recycling machines around. For more guides like how to upgrade your chicken coop or how to get clay, check back here.