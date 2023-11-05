Stardew Valley: How to Get Clay

Much of your time in Stardew Valley will be spent farming, harvesting, fishing, and generally doing a lot of nature stuff. There are many resources you can use for crafting various items, and while some are just aesthetic, others, like clay, can actually help you grow your farm in various ways. Here’s how to get clay in Stardew Valley.

How Do You Get Clay in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

In order to easily get clay, you’ll need to till the ground with a hoe. You can till anywhere from your farm to the beach, but the beach is the best place to look because it’s the most likely to drop clay. Just anywhere in the ground will do, but it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get clay from any given spot. If you’ve made it to Ginger Island, you can also get some out of mining the Clay Nodes for a guaranteed drop.

The mines are also a good place for finding clay. Artifact spots, which look like little plots of land where three worms are vibing on top, are particularly good for getting clay. The next time you stumble across one of these, till there with your hoe and you might get some clay in return. Oftentimes, it’ll come out in clusters, but sometimes, you’ll wind up getting other artifacts that you can bring to the museum.

Additionally, if you find a geode and take it over to the blacksmith in the southeast part of Pelican Town, there’s a chance that when Clint breaks it open, you’ll get clay as a product. This one’s random and rarer than just tilling around, so it’s not the most reliable option for trying to get your hands on some.

Finally, you can get Clay as a gift during the Feast of the Winter Star from Jas or Vincent if you’re paired up with them. We wouldn’t recommend giving it to anyone, though, as everyone dislikes or hates it!

What is Clay Used For in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Clay is a valuable resource that you can use to make various items. The Silo, Bone Mill, and Quality Retaining Soil all list it as a required ingredient, but that’s only to name a few. You can also use it for Garden Pots, Brick Floors, and Fiber Seeds, so it comes up more often than you might think.

The most Clay you’ll ever need for a specific crafting recipe is 10, and that’s for the Silo. As such, this shouldn’t ever be something you need a considerable amount of unless you’re mass-producing either Quality or Deluxe Retaining Soil to save you from watering your crops every day. It’s always good to hold onto it once you get some because you never know when you just might need it.

There you have it, though! That's how to get clay in Stardew Valley.