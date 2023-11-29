Stardew Valley has long since become one of the most popular farming simulators among gamers everywhere, not just for the farming itself but for all the hidden secrets, treasures, and lore it has to offer.

Of course you want the best tools you can get for your farm in the outskirts of Pelican Town, and while some are fairly easy to obtain, there’s one that’s often overlooked and not where you’d expect — the Golden Scythe.

This special harvesting tool is one of the rarest in the game, difficult to get if you’re not well-equipped, but can make your crop production far more manageable in the long run. It’s shiny also, and who doesn’t want that. If you’re wondering where to find it, here is our handy guide for how to get Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley.

What Is the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley

Usually when you’re ready for an upgrade to one of your farming tools in Stardew Valley, you’ll go pay a visit to Clint the Blacksmith at his shop (9AM – 4PM everyday) in town and provide him with the necessary ingots and funds. However, you probably notice that the Scythe strangely is the only tool that has no available upgrades from him.

However, among all of the new content added awhile back in 1.4, the Golden Scythe finally became available for players. As its description suggests, “it’s more powerful than a normal scythe”. The perks provided with it include:

Its harvest radius when used is much wider, usually cutting all grass or wheat in its range.

Has a 75% chance to yield Hay from grass (versus 50% chance with the normal scythe)

It also inflicts 13 damage/hit, basically making it an actual weapon

While these perks are definitely useful, one very important thing to make note of is that the Golden Scythe is NOT replaceable. If you accidentally sell it or lose it somewhere, it’s gone forever (not even in the Lost and Found), so treat it with care.

How & Where to Get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley

To get your hands on the Golden Scythe, you’re going to need access to the Quarry area on the northeastern side of Pelican Town. That can be done by either repairing the broken Bridge that leads to it, or repairing the Mine Cart transport. Either are done via the Community Center bundles.

Once that’s taken care of, make sure to prepare first by having a good weapon (the Adventurer’s Guild at the bottom of the Mountains has good options), an outfit with decent buffs, and some consumable foods that provide hefty chunks of health and energy, at least.

When you’re well-equipped, make your way to the Quarry (at dawn preferably) and look for the mine entrance on the left side behind some bushes. Head inside, and immediately be on the lookout for any incoming enemies such as grey and brown Slimes and floating Skulls. They tend to come in small mobs, so make sure you don’t get swarmed. Killing them is definitely worth it though, as they various items, including Diamonds.

The Quarry Mine is different in that, instead of dozens of floors like the regular Mines, it’s actually one single, very long floor that you have to fight and dig your way through. Pace yourself and keep an eye on your health and energy gauges as you progress. Make sure to keep a good amount of space in your inventory also for resources you pick up, as well as the grand prize of this trek.

The Golden Scythe is found in the very back of the Quarry Mine, in the hands of a stone statue of the Grim Reaper. Simply walk up to the statue and claim the scythe for yourself. Afterward, touch the statue one more time to get teleported back out.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you think the Golden Scythe makes a big difference for your farming needs!

