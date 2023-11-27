stardew valley slime hutch: how to use & what you get

When it comes to setting up your farm in Stardew Valley, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got room for crops as well as other buildings. Some buildings like coops and barns are self-explanatory, but this isn’t the case for everything on your farm.

Here’s how to use Slime Hutches in Stardew and what they do.

Where to Get Slime Hutch in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you’re comfortable with spending a good chunk of gold in Stardew, you can get a Slime Hutch from Robin’s carpenter shop just like any other farm building. However, it going to cost you 10,000 gold along with an Iridium Bar, 10 Refined Quartz and 500 Stone.

After you’ve made your purchase, the next day Robin will get started on building your Slime Hutch for you and two days later, you’ll be able to use it. Unfortunately, getting Robin to build it for you was the easiest part of the process, as you’re not able to buy slimes the same way you would a chick or a calf.

You might be wondering how you get a slime into the Slime Hutch, seeing as they’re only otherwise seen as enemies in the mines and there’s no way to capture them. Instead, after you purchase the Slime Hutch, you’ll get a visit from Marlon where he’ll give you a Slime Egg that you can use to breed slimes in your hutch.

How to Use Stardew Valley Slime Hutch

Image Source: ConcernedApe

You can use the Slime Hutch by placing a slime egg into one of the incubators that come in the building, which will allow you to hatch a slime. The slimes that you hatch in your hutch will still be hostile towards you unless you’ve got the Slime Charmer Ring, but killing them won’t give you XP like it would in the mines.

In order to successfully get Slime Balls from the Hutch, you’ll have to make sure that you’re filling the water troughs that are inside every day, just like you’d give your livestock hay. You’ve also got to make sure you’ve got at least five slimes inside, otherwise your slimes won’t produce slime balls for you. Once you’ve got a slime ball in your hutch, you can right click on it to break it into Slime that you can use for crafting.

You can also get slimes in your hutch by using a Slime Incubator, which will also allow you to farm slimes outside, rather than just keeping them in the interior of the building. For that, you’ll need to have Slime Eggs, which can be dropped on occasion by your slimes or by putting 100 Slime into a Slime Egg Press. If you’ve got male and female slimes in your hutch at the same time, there’s a chance that the female will make a move on the male, and if they both show a heart, you’ll be greeted with a baby slime.

It’s good to know that you can use both fences and flooring inside the Slime Hutch, so if you don’t want to be attacked by the slimes upon entry, you can keep them blocked off and they’ll still reproduce and behave as normal. They also don’t need to be able to physically reach the water trough to produce slime balls, so you can fence them anywhere you’d like. Slime balls won’t spawn on a crafted floor, so you can use those to choose where you want them to spawn.

Those are all the main details surrounding how to use a Slime Hutch in Stardew Valley. They’re more handy later in the game as you’re going to be using the slime for crafting, but it’s not a bad idea to have a head start so you’ll have them for when you need them. For more guides on Stardew like what to give Pam to become friends or how to solve the mermaid song puzzle, keep checking back here.