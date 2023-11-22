Stardew Valley Pam: Best Gifts & Friendship Rewards

Besides getting close to various romantic candidates, you can also befriend other villagers in Stardew Valley. Pam is the mother of Penny and also a drunkard who frequents the saloon.

If you want to make her your friend, read this guide to discover the best gifts for her and her friendship perks.

Best Gifts for Pam in Stardew Valley

Unlike some characters with difficult-to-find loved gifts, Pam is easy to please. If you are just starting a new farm, giving her Parsnip is the best way to earn her favor. This cheap but healthy vegetable can be planted in Spring and only costs 20g for each seed.

Loved gifts All universal loves Beer Cactus Fruit Glazed Yams Mead Pale Ale Parsnip Parsnip Soup Pina Colada

Liked gifts All universal likes Daffodil



Once you open the Movie Theater, you can invite her to watch a movie to raise her favor. Unfortunately, she does not have any loved films, but here is the list of her liked movies:

Liked movies It Howls In The Rain Journey Of The Prairie King: The Motion Picture Mysterium Natural Wonders: Exploring Our Vibrant World The Brave Little Sapling The Miracle At Coldstar Ranch The Zuzu City Express Wumbus

Concessions Nachos Stardrop Sorbet



Pam’s Friendship Perks

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

When you become friends with Pam, she occasionally sends letters containing gifts, such as Beer, Battery Pack, and Energy Tonic. She has three Heart Events, but only two of them will give you rewards:

Three Hearts: She will give you the Cheese Cauliflower recipe. This dish can restore 138 Energy and 62 Health.

Seven Hearts: You will receive the recipe for the Stuffing dish, which can heal 170 Energy and 76 Health.

Now that you know the best gifts for Pam and her friendship perks, you can check out other Stardew Valley articles on Twinfinite. I recommend you read our guide on the best sprinkler layouts if you still have no idea how to use this handy tool.