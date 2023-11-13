How to Make Pale Ale in Stardew Valley

Besides growing various crops, you can make all kinds of Artisan Goods in Stardew Valley. Among them is the refreshing Pale Ale, which is also a loved gift of one of the villagers. If you want to make one yourself, this handy guide can tell you its recipe.

Stardew Valley Pale Ale Recipe

You can make Pale Ale by putting Hops into Kegs and waiting one to two days for the beverages to brew. Hops is a vegetable summer crop you can purchase from Pierre for 60 Gold or 75 Gold from the Joja Mart. This plant takes 11 days to grow, but you can repeatedly harvest it throughout the season.

On the other hand, a Keg is a bit harder to obtain, and you can acquire one through two methods. First, you can get one for free by completing the Artisan Bundle in the Pantry or the Brewer’s Bundle in the Remixed version of the Pantry.

Second, you can unlock the recipe by reaching Level 8 on Farming. To craft a Keg, you will require 30 pieces of Wood, one Copper Bar, one Iron Bar, and a bottle of Oak Resin.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

You can also place a Pale Ale inside a Cask to increase its quality. If you manage to get Iridium quality, you can double the base sell price of Pale Ale.

Normal – 300 Gold

Silver – 375 Gold (9 Days)

Gold – 450 Gold (17 Days)

Iridium – 600 Gold (34 Days)

Besides selling Pale Ale, you can also gift this beverage to villagers. Pam is the only person who loves Pale Ale, while the other characters only like this item. However, you should avoid giving this drink to Jas, Penny, Leo, Sebastian, and Vincent since they hate this liquor.

That’s all you need to know about how to make Pale Ale. For more Stardew Valley content, I recommend you check out our article on the best Sprinkler layouts you should use.