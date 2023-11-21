How to Solve Mermaid Song Puzzle in Stardew Valley

Ginger Island features many puzzles that players can solve to obtain Golden Walnuts. One of them is the mermaid song puzzle, where you need to impress the magical creature with music. Here’s a handy guide to help you pass this Stardew Valley challenge.

Stardew Valley Ginger Island Mermaid Puzzle Solution

The Ginger Island mermaid will only appear during rainy weather, and you can find her sitting on a rock on the east side of the island. You won’t be able to access this area the first time you arrive, and you must open the resort to clear the debris blocking your path.

The clue to solve the mermaid song puzzle can be found in Journal Scrap #9. You want to pay extra attention to this line: ‘the next morning I spied an arrangement of stones upon the foamy bank…’ So, that means you need to use the rock formation on the beach as your guide.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

One key item you need is the Flute Block, and you can get its recipe from Robin after you reach Six Hearts. You need to make five Flute Blocks, each requiring 10 pieces of Wood, two Copper Ores, and 20 Fibers.

Once you crafted five of them, you must place one Flute Block under each rock. Afterward, you must tune them so they will make the right sound. From left to right, here are the number of times you need to click each Flute Block: 2, 11, 9, 5, and 7.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you have tuned all the Flute Blocks, you need to stand on the left side of the rock formations. Then, you must walk beside the Flute Blocks and toward the right side. If you perform this correctly, the mermaid will copy the song, and she will give you five Golden Walnuts.

Now that you’ve solved the mermaid song puzzle, you may want to visit the Pirate Cove in Stardew Valley. Just enter the cave on the east side of this area, and you can chat with a group of pirates and even obtain some Golden Walnuts!