How to Unlock Pirate Cove in Stardew Valley

The addition of Ginger Island in Stardew Valley introduces many new features and content into the game. Among them is the mysterious Pirate Cove on the east side of the island. If you want to know how to unlock this location, this handy guide can help you out.

Stardew Valley Pirate Cove Guide

You can unlock the Pirate Cove by building the Resort on Ginger Island, which requires 20 Golden Walnuts. This upgrade will clear out all debris and trash on the beach, allowing you to use the path on the bottom right side of the screen.

You will find the entrance to the Pirate Cove on the east side of the star pool. Unfortunately, you won’t find anything during the day, and the Pirates will only come out after 8 p.m. during even-numbered days without rain.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Besides talking with the eclectic Pirates, you can also get a free Mead from the Bartender by wearing a Pirate outfit. Here’s what you can wear:

Pirate Hat (You can craft this by combining Cloth and a Treasure Chest.)

Eye Patch (Available at the Abandoned House for 1,000 Gold.)

Deluxe Pirate Hat (You can loot this item from a chest inside the Volcano Dungeon.)

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

You can also play the Dart minigame by speaking to the Dart Man before the Bartender. The man will give you one Golden Walnut when you win this minigame for the first three times. After claiming three Golden Walnuts, you can still play the Dart game, but you won’t get any reward.

Lastly, you can also fish in the pool on the southeast side of the cave. Here is what you can catch:

Flounder

Lionfish

Tuna

Pufferfish

Stingray

Super Cucumber

Gourmand Statue

That’s all you need to know about the Pirate Cove in Stardew Valley. Before leaving Twinfinite, I suggest you check the related articles below this post. You can also read our best Sprinkler layouts guide if you still can’t figure out the most efficient way to place this tool.