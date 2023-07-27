There are a variety of fun activities to embark on in Stardew Valley, and one that you may not initially expect is sewing. To do that, however, you’ll need plenty of Cloth to work with, and it’s up to you to craft it. If you’re wondering how exactly to make some, here is our handy guide for how to get Cloth in Stardew Valley.

How To Make Cloth in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

In order to craft Cloth, you’ll first need to have expanded your Farm with livestock, specifically with Rabbits and/or Sheep. They can be purchased from Marnie’s shop just south of the Farm once you’ve upgraded your Barn and/or Coop, and cost significantly more than Cows, Ducks, or Chickens at 8,000g each, so you’ll need to have substantial funds saved up.

When they’ve matured and you start building friendship with them, these two animals will drop pieces of Wool, the key ingredient to making Cloth. Sheep produce Wool somewhat quicker at 3 days, while Rabbits take 4 days to produce it. However, high enough friendship with either animal can cut that time by 1 day, and produce higher quality Wool.

Once you have the Wool you need, it’s time to build a Loom machine. If you have the recipe unlocked, a Loom requires the following to be built:

60 x Wood (chop a few Trees for this)

30 x Fiber (use your Scythe on Weeds to obtain this)

1 x Pine Tar (place a Tapper machine on a mature Pine Tree during any season to get this, takes 5 nights to produce)

With a Loom constructed and ready for use, all you need is 1 piece of Wool to make at least 1 Cloth. If the Wool you use is higher quality, there’s a greater chance of getting 2 Cloths from the Loom.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Alternatively, you can actually make Cloth also via a Recycling Machine with Soggy Newspaper, if you happen to have both. The Desert Trader in the Calico Desert also trades 1 Cloth for 3 Aquamarines every Wednesday, but that’s probably the least reliable means of getting it.

What Cloth Can Be Used For in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

First and foremost, Cloth is used to tailor all kinds of clothing items via Emily’s sewing machine at her house in Pelican Town. You simply need to bring however much Cloth you have to place in the machine’s Feed, plus a specific item to place in the Spool that will make a specific piece of clothing. These items can range from all manner of foraged items to Artisanal items to Meals, so you’ll need to look up which exact piece of clothing you want and the item required.

You’ll also need at least 4 Cloths to construct a Mill on your Farm, which is used for creating Rice and Sugar. Go and see Robin at the Carpenter’s Shop to get one of those built.

Cloth is also part of the Artisan Bundle at the Community Center, and it can also be used to make the Dressed Spinner fish bait hook upon reaching Level 8 with Fishing.

Of course, if you just want to sell the Cloth itself, the base price is 470g for each piece. If you have the “Artisan” perk which you can get at Farming Level 10, you’ll get a 40% buff on all Artisan items you sell. This means one piece of Cloth can actually go for up to 658g.

That concludes our guide for how to get Cloth in Stardew Valley. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

