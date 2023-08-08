Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Have DLC? Explained

It might be a game that takes over 100 hours (comfortably) to complete, but Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are already curious as to whether Larian Studios have any downloadable content (DLC) planned for the game’s future. Here’s everything we know.

Will There Be BG3 DLC?

Right now, Larian Studios do not have any DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3 planned. The CEO of Larian, Sven Vincke, confirmed that they “haven’t started” on any expansion or further content for BG3.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Vincke explained: “[Level 12-20] adventures require a different way of doing things, in terms of antagonists you’re going to have to deal with, which require a lot of development to do them properly. Which would make this much more than an expansion in terms of development effort… it’s not as easy as one would imagine.”

Currently, BG3’s level cap is 12, which is why the dev specifically addressed any DLC that would increase it.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Could It Happen in the Future?

Yes, but don’t expect Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC soon. It’s also not guaranteed. Vincke pointed to the possibility of expansions coming in the future. He said that there is a plan in place for post-BG3 content, although no details were revealed just yet.

“I’ve learned in the past you need to be careful announcing things before they’re ready,” he continued, “because sometimes you have to cancel them because they don’t work out. We could work on an expansion and it could be boring, and we should stop working on it… when we’re ready to announce [something] we will.”

As previously mentioned, the three acts of BG3 take well over 100 hours to complete. It’ll be a long time until most players are ready for DLC, so it’s probably okay that it looks like any expansion is a long way off.

Naturally, we’ll update this page as and when more updates on Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC are available but, for now, that’s everything to say. Check out the related content below for more on Larian Studios’ 2023 title.