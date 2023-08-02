Baldur’s Gate 3 Max Level Cap Explained

Leveling up is your main way of getting stronger in Baldur’s Gate 3, but there’s a limit to just how many stats you can get on one character. There has to be a ceiling of some sort, after all. Here’s what you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3’s max level cap.

What Is the Level Cap in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The max level cap in Baldur’s Gate 3 is level 12. While this might not sound very high at all, it’s worth keeping in mind that it takes quite a bit of time to gain experience and gain levels once you hit level 3. The amount of experience required to reach the next level jumps up quite significantly, which means that it’ll take you a considerable amount of time to reach that cap, so don’t worry about hitting that ceiling too early.

It’s also important to note that every level you gain in Baldur’s Gate 3 is significant. The stats you gain with each level will strengthen you up quite a bit, not to mention the fact that you’ll gain access to even more spells and skills, as well as subclasses to help round out your build even further.

In addition to that, Baldur’s Gate 3 also allows players to multiclass, and this is where the game’s build variety really starts to shine. You’ll need to think carefully about how many levels you want to invest in each class, and how they’ll contribute to your final build.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Larian Studios may raise the cap in the future. After all, the level cap was originally set at 10 during the game’s early access days, and was raised to 12 as the developers felt that too many high level skills would be inaccessible at 10. With that in mind, we could see another cap raise if the game gets future DLCs or expansions to expand the story even further.

That's all you need to know about what the max level cap is in Baldur's Gate 3.