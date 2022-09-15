Modern Warfare 2 introduces Specific & Universal Weapon Attachments to multiplayer.

As a part of the latest CODNext showcase, Infinity Ward has just unveiled a lot of information for its upcoming Modern Warfare 2, including the introduction of some interesting new features for weapons. More specifically, it was revealed that specific and universal weapon attachments would be coming to multiplayer.

Alongside this news, details on Weapon Vaults were also shown off. You can check out a breakdown on this information and an official trailer right down below.

Specific and Universal Attachments

After picking your chosen weapon, start to level it (and the Platform) up, and augment it via two different “pools” of attachments:

Weapons Platform Attachments: These are attachments usable only within the Weapons Platform. The core one is the Receiver. Expect barrels, magazines, stocks, and rear grips within this attachment subcategory.

Universal Attachments: These are attachments usable across all Weapons Platforms, and examples include muzzles, underbarrels, ammunition, lasers, and optics.Weapons use a mixture of Weapons Platform and Universal Attachments. Unlock a Platform Attachment, and it becomes usable across the Weapons Platform. Unlock a Universal Attachment, and it becomes usable across the entire Gunsmith (for weapons that use the attachment). It only needs to be unlocked once (whether in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, or Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile as cross-progression of weapon inventories will be active) leading to an incredibly satisfying attachment progression experience.

Weapon Vaults: The Ultimate Weapon Blueprint

The FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, free to use in the Open Beta and full game for those who preorder the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare II, is an entirely unlocked Weapons Platform.

In the case of the FJX Cinder, this is the M4 Weapons Platform. The following details exactly what a Weapon Vault entails:

Owning a Weapon Vault means having every attachment from an equivalent Weapons Platform ready to use.

This is the Ultimate Weapon Blueprint, instantly unlocking dozens of platform-native attachments.

Access immediate customization with a collection of Weapons Platform Specific Attachments — receivers, barrels, stocks, rear grips, and magazines.

Universal Attachments (optics, ammunition, underbarrels and foregrips, and muzzles) are outfitted to the FJX Cinder once they are unlocked normally.

Every attachment inside a Weapon Vault features a specific cosmetic appearance; aesthetic properties are maintained across all corresponding attachments.

Weapon Vaults are designed for those who care about appearance just as much as effectiveness, especially for a specific Weapons Platform. The Open Beta allows you to utilize many of these Gunsmith innovations. Expect to have the full assortment of attachments and customization in the full game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, on Oct. 28, 2022. For more info on the game, be sure to check the site, as we’ll have lots of Beta coverage starting this weekend.

Related Posts