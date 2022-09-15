CoD Warzone 2.0 Will Not Have Perks in The Shop at Launch; Custom Weapons are Purchased at The Shop

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The Call of Duty NEXT event is going on right now, and a ton of new information has been shared detailing the future of the juggernaut FPS. Along with plenty of Modern Warfare 2 information, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile have been revealed. Warzone 2.0 will be a massive change from the current Warzone experience, and the latest information may come as a surprise for regulars of Warzone.

The latest information comes courtesy of the well-known Call of Duty page, CharlieIntel. Warzone 2.0 will see the “Buy Station” receive a rebrand to “The Shop” and a streamlining of the experience. Most notable of the changes is the direct statement that Perks will not be available for purchase for the launch of Warzone 2.0.

Breaking: Perks will NOT be available in Warzone 2 at launch



Here's info on the Shop. pic.twitter.com/5NQ4iUvYI4 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 15, 2022

Fear not when Call of Duty: Warzone first launched, it followed the same precedent of a streamlined in-game shop. With Modern Warfare 2 being one of the largest Call of Duty experiences to date, the team behind Warzone 2.0 most likely is figuring out balancing before letting the game explode into chaos. While there will be no perks, The Shop will function very much in the same vein as the current Warzone expereince. However, take note that The Shop will be the only place to purchase custom weapons meaning the standard Loadouts experience will not be in Warzone 2.0.

Be sure to stick with Twinfinite, as we’ll be compiling all of the Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 information from COD: Next. Check out the reveal of Al Mazrah, new equipment, and changes coming to vehicles in both titles.

