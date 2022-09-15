Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Will Have Huge Lobbies of 120 Players

Call of Duty Next came out in full force with some Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile gameplay and details. The biggest detail? Warzone Mobile will feature lobbies of a staggering 120 players. The presenters made sure to emphasize that these 120 players will be real, not bots as other mobile battle royales often implement.

These 120-player lobbies are available through the same technology that runs Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. This same technological backbone is why you’ll be able to enjoy something rather unique for Warzone Mobile with the way progression works.

Warzone Mobile won’t be a unique and separate experience from the rest of the current Call of Duty titles like Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0, either. Players on Warzone Mobile will get to enjoy cross-progression to increase their battle pass levels on the go.

Players will also be able to take their operators and weapons into Warzone Mobile as well. All of this nicely means that players won’t be locked to an either-or experience when it comes to Mobile or PC/Console gaming.

You can find the Call of Duty Next stream embedded below. Warzone Mobile was found before the full Modern Warfare 2 gameplay started. Seeing as we can’t embed an ongoing stream at a time code, you’ll have to slightly scrub through the stream yourself below and we will fix it up after Call of Duty Next is over.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta begins tomorrow for PlayStation players, so stick around as we bring you guides to enhance your beta experience.

