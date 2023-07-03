How To Complete Eavesdrop Mission in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Completing varied missions is crucial to progressing in Warzone’s DMZ mode, but sometimes they can be a little challenging to complete amongst the items, locations and instructions. Here’s how to complete the Eavesdrop mission in Warzone DMZ Season 4.

Eavesdrop Mission Guide in Warzone DMZ

In Warzone Season 4, the Eavesdrop Mission is the Tier 2 Story Mission for the White Lotus Faction. This means you need to have reached Reputation Level 6 for the Faction and will have completed most of, if not all, of Tier 2. There are three objectives to complete Eavesdrop in this Faction:

Take the discrete radio transmitter from the Ashika Island Town Center Dead Drop. Plant the radio at the top of the Shadow Company ship. Upload the radio’s frequency to an Upload Station after it’s planted.

They’re not the most complicated mission objectives, but they can certainly cause you a headache. Don’t worry though, we’re taking you through everything there is to the Eavesdrop Mission and ensuring you can get the 15,000 XP, Aim Down Sights Emblem and Reputation on offer. You’ll also unlock Tier 3 for the White Lotus.

Ashika Island Town Center Dead Drop Location

First, we need to head to Ashika Island’s Town Center Dead Drop. As you’d expect, this is within the Town Center POI in western Ashika. Specifically, the Ashika Island Town Center Dead Drop is in map grid E5.

It’s just east of the Town Center’s main gas station and is usually located near a Buy Station. The image on the left shows you its location on Ashika Island, with the image on the right showing its precise position in the Town Center POI.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Like other Dead Drops, you’re simply searching for a white dumpster. In this case, it’s pushed up against the wall to the southeast of the small rectangular building. Just approach it, interact with it and stow the radio transmitter in your backpack.

Planting the Radio

After that, we need to take the radio the Shadow Company ship. There’s a lot of ships in and around Ashika Island thanks to its intricate waterways, but the one we’re after is the large ship at Port Ashika.

It’s located in map grid H7, off the south coast of Ashika. On the ship, you need to work your way past the AI to its bridge, the precise location of which is shown in the image on the right.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, there are a lot of AI to combat here and, because you’re headed for the bridge, there isn’t really a way to avoid them. Just pack armor, ammo and Self Revive Kit if possible.

Climb up to the higher floors of the bridge and you’ll be given an option to plant the radio transmitter. Use the interact button to do so.

Upload the Radio Frequency in Eavesdrop Mission

We’re not done there though. The next step in the Eavesdrop mission is to upload the radio’s frequency at an upload station. These are scattered all round Ashika Island but the easiest for the Eavesdrop mission is the one just northwest of Port Ashika.

If you stand on the ship’s bridge and look north, you’ll spot it in the distance. We’ve marked its location on Ashika Island and then within the Port POI so you know just where to head.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you get to the upload tower – a tall pylon with a ladder – climb the ladder until you reach the top. There’ll be a small machine that’ll let you upload the radio’s frequency using the interact button.

It’s shown in the image on the right below, with the image on the left showing you how to locate the Port Ashika upload station from the Shadow Company Ship.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

That’s how to complete the Eavesdrop Mission in Warzone DMZ. It’ll grant you 15,000 XP, the Aim Down Sights Emblem, Reputation and unlock Tier 3 for the White Lotus. For everything else Warzone DMZ, including the best loadouts in Season 4, stay with us at Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts