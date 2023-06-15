Activision

Warzone Season 4 dropped on June 14 and, in among the weapon changes, new content and new modes, there was tonnes for DMZ players to be excited about. Some of it requires players to locate Dead Drops on Warzone’s new Vondel map. Here’s precisely where to find the Vondel University Dead Drops in Warzone DMZ.

Vondel University Dead Drop Exact Location

The new missions, PHALANX Faction and Vondel Exclusion Zone guaranteed Warzone Season 4 would be a major update for DMZ players, as well as those that just enjoy battle royale. Some of the S4 missions, like Icebreaker, require players to visit Vondel Dead Drops. That’s where we can help.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Interestingly, there are actually two Dead Drops located around the University. It appears that visiting either allows players to complete a Dead Drop at the University, as is required as part of the Icebreaker Mission. We personally visited the one closer to City Hall, but other players have reported success having visited the Dead Drop nearer the Graveyard.

Below, we’ll run through the precise locations of both Vondel University Dead Drop locations in DMZ mode.

Vondel University Dead Drop #1

The first is located towards City Hall, at the easterly side of Vondel University. Players need to move through the University’s campus east, passing by petrol stations and open town squares populated with tents and, annoyingly, a few bots to combat.

Specifically, this Vondel University Dead Drop is located in map grid G3. It’s exact location is shown on the images below, with the left a zoomed out version and the right zoomed in to show you precisely where to go.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Like the others, players are looking for a white dumpster marked as a ‘Dead Drop’. It should be easy to locate and, in this instance, is located at the southern side of the Petrol Station building. The image below shows you just what you’re searching for.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve located it, you need only walk up to it, interact and deposit or recover whatever your mission requires. We personally prefer this one because there’s generally fewer enemies to navigate than the Graveyard University Dead Drop, but it’s an equally viable option depending on your spawn, mission requirements and team ability.

Vondel University Dead Drop #2

As previously stated, the second Vondel University Dead Drop is located southwest of the University. It’s over the Canal towards the Graveyard POI.

Specifically, this University Dead Drop is located in map grid E3. It’s at the end of a row of three buildings and has Canal to the west and north. The University itself is located to the northeast of the Dead Drop. See the image below to help you locate it on Vondel and then within the POI specifically.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Again, it’s a white dumpster you’re searching for. It’s pushed up against the side of the building furthest west and should be easily located. We’ve included another screenshot below to show you what it is you’re looking for.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Again, just approach the Dead Drop to interact with it. This’ll let you deposit or recover whatever your mission requires. There does tend to be more AI around this second University Dead Drop, but don’t let us stop you if it’s more convenient – or you just like to be ambitious. Both appear to qualify for the Icebreaker Mission, the Story Mission of Black Mous Tier 2.

That’s everything to know about Vondel University Dead Drops in Warzone DMZ. For all the latest on Warzone Season 4 and its popular DMZ mode, stay with us right here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts