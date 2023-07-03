Where To Find Vondel Zoo Dead Drop in Warzone DMZ

Activision

As with past seasons and exclusion zones, Warzone’s Vondel features a series of ‘Dead Drops’ players have to visit to deposit and secure rare and valuable items. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop in Warzone DMZ, from how to spot it to its exact location.

Plenty of Warzone Season 4’s missions, from the new Phalanx Faction ones to the old, require players to visit Dead Drops. Some, like the Icebreaker Mission of the Black Mous Faction, specifically call for them to head to the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop.

Vondel Zoo Dead Drop Exact Location

First things first, players need to head to Vondel’s Zoo. This is in the southwest of the map, to the west of Stadium and east of the Floating District. It’s a large POI full of empty animal enclosures and crawling with bots. Ensure you’re taking armor, ammo and a Self Revive kit or two with you when you head over, because it’s easy to get overrun and downed.

The Vondel Zoo Dead Drop itself is in the southwest of the Zoo POI. It’s located just south of the large building that borders the north/south road at the Zoo’s west, in map grid D7. You can see it’s precise location within the Zoo POI in the image below, to the west of the locked Aquarium.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Like all other Dead Drops, you’re searching for a large white dumpster. It’ll have a glowing outline to make it even easier to see. In the Zoo Dead Drop’s case, it’s pushed up against the southern wall of the aforementioned building. You’ll find it past three standard dumpsters and to the left of a ladder.

Again, the screenshot below shows you exactly where to find it and what it is you’re searching for.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve located it, you can deposit or extract whatever it is your current mission stipulates. Because of the prevalence of AI in and around the Zoo, we found a good trick was to approach the Dead Drop from the west.

From here, we were able to hop the wall and drop down in front of the Dead Drop and avoid the AI that are most densely populated in the Zoo’s center. It certainly made doing it Solo a lot easier.

After you’re done with the Dead Drop, it might be an idea to head to the Veterinary Office with the Veterinarian Key, because this is located just next to the Dead Drop.

That’s everything to know about the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop in Warzone DMZ, including its exact location and how to find it. For everything else CoD’s popular extraction mode, including the best loadouts in Season 4, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.

