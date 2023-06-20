How To Get the Veterinarian Key For Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office in Warzone DMZ

Activision

The key for the office for the mission for DMZ. Simple enough.

Warzone’s DMZ mode is often a case of going to location X in order to acquire item Y. Sometimes, though, it’s a little more complex and a key is required to access location X and therefore item Y. On that note, here’s how to get the Veterinarian Key for the Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office in Warzone DMZ.

How To Get Veterinarian Key in Warzone DMZ

The Veterinarian Key is a crucial item to progress in DMZ Season 4. It’s required to access the Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office, which is integral to the Researcher’s Dilemma mission in Black Mous Tier 3.

Thankfully, getting hold of it is incredibly simple. Players need to complete the Cross Town mission in the new Phalanx Faction. It’s a Tier 1 mission and simply requires players to do the following:

Visit the Cruise Terminal in Vondel. Visit the Castle in the same deployment.

That’s literally all there is to it. Once you’ve done that (just hop in a vehicle and drive round Vondel, essentially), you’ll find the Veterinarian Key in your inventory.

Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office Location & Access

After that, you can exfil from your game with the Key in your stash. Ensure when you drop back into another Vondel game that you’ve selected it.

When you’re back in another game, head for the Zoo POI in Vondel’s southwest. The Veterinary Office is at the southwest of the Zoo itself, south of the Dead Drop. It’s in grid D7 and it’s in the building on the right hand side of the image below.

Head into the Animal Care Center (the building shown) and locate the Veterinary Office within it. It’ll be an inaccessible zone unless you have the Veterinary Key in your inventory.

If you are completing a certain mission, do your best not to die between unlocking the office and completing your objectives. If you die you’ll need to acquire another key – like a Skeleton Key – to re-access the office.

That’s everything to know about the Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office and Veterinarian Key in Warzone DMZ. If you need more help, check out our Researcher’s Dilemma mission guide and stay tuned for everything else DMZ.

