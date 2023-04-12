Image Source: Activision

The DMZ Keys are an essential tool to get you into locked areas and boxes, featuring valuable gear and weapons. However, the latest Call of Duty Season 3 showcases a new unlocking mechanic with the Skeleton Key, a handy mechanic that can open many doors. So, if you want to familiarize yourself with this tool, we’ll show you how to get Skeleton Keys in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Skeleton Key Recipe in Warzone 2 DMZ

Skeleton Keys can be acquired through the new Barter system by crafting them with suitable materials. This interaction differs from standard keys, as they can not be found on any map and can only be made at Buy Stations. The Skeleton Key Bartering recipe requires a Videocassette Recorder, Vintage Wine, and an Encrypted Hard Drive.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

At the Buy Station, you’ll need to select the ‘Barter’ section to begin crafting. Videocassette Recorders are typically found in houses at Al Mazrah or in the Town Center of Ashika. As for Vintage Wines, players must explore refrigerators or cabinets, with high chances of finding them in the Sawah Hotel.

The Encrypted Hard Drives are typically near computer-based areas, but they can also spawn in Supply Drops, Strongholds, toolboxes, lockers, and many more. You can also search around apartments and offices on Ashika Island to expand your inventory further.

Skeleton Keys can unlock almost every door in Warzone 2 DMZ, with the exception of the Building 21 Access Key. Furthermore, other crafting recipes may be associated with this tool, so we’ll keep you up-to-date on any alternative items.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Skeleton Key in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our explanation of the Active Duty Operator Slots.

