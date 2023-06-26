Activision

The addition of Vondel as a new battle royale map and Exclusion Zone has brought with it a huge number of secrets to uncover and areas to explore. Many revolve around keys, used to open secure backpacks, locations and crates to earn more loot and keys. Here’s how to get and where to use the Barista’s Bag Key in Warzone DMZ.

How To Get Barista’s Bag Key in Warzone DMZ

In Warzone Season 4, the Barista’s Bag Key is located in Vondel’s Windmill, in map grid E7. It’s a windmill (shock) to the west of the Stadium.

The image below shows its location in Vondel, before a close up shows where exactly it’s located within the windmill. It does require ascending to the top of the POI, which can be done with one of the various ‘Ascend’ lines found around the windmill.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There are a fair amount of AI patrolling the base of the windmill and occupying Stadium, so be careful heading over there without plenty of ammunition and armor. We’d recommend taking care of as many as you can prior to heading into the windmill, so you don’t get any nasty surprises when you’re exploring.

Specifically, the Barista’s Bag Key is located in the Windmill Bag. This is locked by default and requires the Windmill Bag Key. The Windmill Bag Key is ascertained by opening the Mayor’s Briefcase, which is west of City Hall and requires a key as well.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It sounds complex and it is – the majority of keys we know about can only be acquired by RNG looting or by completing the preceding keys in the chain. Luckily, we have guides to unlock loads of them, including the Bike Parking Key, Townhouses Key, Veterinarian Key and more.

Inside the Windmill Bag you’ll find some decent loot, including a Gold Bar that’s always worth picking up. The Barista’s Bag Key is what we’re here for though, so let’s move on to where to use it once you’ve grabbed it from Vondel’s Windmill.

Where To Use

Unsurprisingly, the Barista’s Bag Key is used at a coffee stand in Vondel. Presumably it was owned by a barista who has fled Vondel after it became a warzone (pun intended).

The Barista’s Bag is located in F4 at the Patisserie coffee stand. It’s just to the west of the Vondel Mall and can be found behind the counter of the Patisserie Kiosk. The image below shows its precise map location, within Vondel and then more closely.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Another image below shows you what the coffee kiosk you’re searching for looks like, as well as the bag’s location behind the counter.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Barista’s Bag gives players some decent loot – we got a Gold Bar alongside the Stage Bag Key, which is a given when opening the bag.

That’s everything to know about getting and using the Barista’s Bag Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else DMZ, including the best loadouts to use in Season 4, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts