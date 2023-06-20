Where to Find GPU in Warzone DMZ

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The third Insured Slot upgrade mandates players to extract five GPUs in DMZ, which is a relatively rare item across all maps. Fortunately, there are few known locations that feature this particular material, getting you one step closer to maximizing your inventory. So, if you want to know where to find GPUs in DMZ, we’ll show you the best places to locate them.

Warzone DMZ GPU Locations

While GPU locations are not 100 percent guaranteed, many players have noted that the following areas typically drop this item in DMZ:

Stage Bag in Vondel University

Stage Bag near Vondel Fire Dept.

Chemical Storage Warehouse in Al Mazrah Al-Safwa Quarry

Weapon Lockers in Ashika Island Tsuki Castle

Sawah Crypto Mining Farm in Al Mazrah

One of the best places to find GPUs in DMZ is in Vondel, specifically with the Stage Bag. These carriers will likely include the resource inside, but you need a key to unlock it.

As mentioned by YouTuber insanegamer52, you can search for the Stage Bag Key in the barista’s carrier at the Mall. You can also rummage through the establishment’s cabinets, as we found it through this option, or utilize a universal item like the Skeleton Key. Then, you can travel to a Stage Bag destination at the University or near the Fire Dept.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you aren’t sure what a Stage Bag looks like, they are typically light-colored and resemble a similar design to DMZ’s standard Duffel bags. For a fast method, you can continuously go to the stage at the University with E2 coordinates until you fulfill the mission (you can go back to it in your next run).

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Other than that, you may be able to discover GPUs in the Weapon Lockers of Ashika Island’s Tsuki Castle, which previously featured a ton of the material in the last season. Players can also search for the item in computer rooms, but it may take a while to build up your inventory.

Keep in mind that you will need to successfully Exfil with the item in your inventory, or else it won’t count for the Insured Slot upgrade. Additionally, Faction-missions can include GPUs as an assignment, so you can kill two birds with one stone by activating a specific objective.

Now that you know where to find GPUs in DMZ, you can progress further in your rank by completing the PHALANX Faction’s Unarmed and Dangerous mission. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to learn more tips and tricks for Call of Duty.

