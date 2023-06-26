Activision

The masses of keys that dropped with the Vondel Exclusion Zone in Warzone DMZ have been teasing players since Season 4 released. They form a large chain, with one key unlocking another which unlocks another, and so on. Here’s how to get and where to use the Stage Bag Key in Warzone DMZ.

How To Get the Stage Bag Key in DMZ

In Warzone Season 4, the Stage Bag Key is unlocked by opening the Barista’s Bag. This is located at the Patisserie coffee kiosk to the west of Vondel’s Mall, in map grid F4.

Be careful moving to its location, because there’s a lot of enemy AI to combat in the area. They’re generally Level 2 as well, meaning they require more bullets and concentration to beat.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Players should look out for a small hut with Patisserie above the counter. Hop over the counter and locate the duffel bag up against the back wall.

It will require the Barista’s Bag Key, which in turn requires the Windmill Bag Key. As previously mentioned, Vondel’s keys form something of a chain so players may have to work backwards to acquire them as needed.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There’s also a couple of cash registers and plenty of cupboards under the counter that are worth looting, if only to accumulate money. Inside the Barista’s Bag, players will find the Stage Bag Key, alongside some other loot.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Where To Use Stage Bag Key

So, once you’ve got the Stage Bag Key out of the Barista’s Bag, where can it be used in Vondel? The answer, unsurprisingly, is on stage used by a band to perform. It’s located at the northwest of University, in map grid E2.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As you approach, you’ll see a modest stage that looks like it’d host a college band. On the stage at the back, there’s a duffel bag that requires a key to unlock. It’s the Stage Bag and the Stage Bag Key is what you need to open it. See below for what you need to look for in-game.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Inside the bag is the Houseboat Key, alongside a GPU and some other loot. All are worth stowing and exfiling with.

That’s everything to say about how to get and where to use the Stage Bag Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else DMZ, including the best Season 4 loadouts, stay with us at Twinfinite.

