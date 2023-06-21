How To Get the Buoyant House Key in Warzone DMZ
The Buoyant House Key to keep you afloat.
As with past seasons of Warzone DMZ, there’s a huge amount of different keys for players to earn – and work out how to earn. In Season 4, one is the Buoyant House Key. But how do you get it in Warzone DMZ?
All Methods of Obtaining Buoyant House Key in DMZ
The Buoyant House Key, unsurprisingly, is needed to unlock the Buoyant House. This is a new location on Vondel, the map that dropped with Season 4 and is based on Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
It’s important to access to progress and offers players who can access it high tier loot. But, like many locations, it requires a key. There are a couple of ways to get the Buoyant House Key, with one far more reliable than the other. Below, we’re running through both (and a third option).
Complete Dark Water Mission in the Phalanx Faction
The first and guaranteed way to earn the Buoyant House Key is to complete the Dark Water Mission in the Phalanx Faction. This is a Tier 3 mission so it might take a bit of unlocking, but the mission itself isn’t all that complex. It requires players to:
- Find a Rebreather
- Find the Cartel Warehouse Key From the Eastern-Most Sunken Ship in Al Mazrah
- Find and Extract the Cartel Laptop From the Warehouse
Completing these three objectives will grant players with 10,000 XP and the Buoyant House Key.
Explore & Loot
The second and much less reliable method is to explore the map and loot as you go. The Buoyant House Key is accessible via looting, supply crates and more across Vondel.
The problem is – as it always is with this kind of method of acquiring items – that RNG needs to be on your side. In theory, you could loot 100 supply crates and not find the key. Similarly, it might take you just five.
Either way, this is a legitimate way to earn the Buoyant House Key, so it’s worth being thorough with your looting as you complete other objectives and work your way round Vondel.
Use a Skeleton Key
Okay, this one is kind of a cop out. But it’s definitely an alternative to finding the Buoyant House Key itself. A Skeleton Key is essentially a master key that’ll let you access any locked room so long as you have one in your possession.
They’re rare and high value – but can actually be crafted if you have the right barter items. For Vondel, they’re:
- Three 3-Plate Armor Vests
- Three Self-Revive Kits
- A Gold Bar
For a worn Skeleton Key, they are:
- Videocassette Recorder
- Vintage Wine
- Encrypted Hard Drive
Where Is the Buoyant House on Vondel? Exact Location
The Buoyant House is located in Vondel’s southwest, in the Floating District POI. This is to the west of the Zoo POI.
It’s located in map grid C7 and is a floating house patrolled by enemy AI. The image below shows it highlighted on the Vondel map, within the Floating Districts POI:
The image below shows you how it looks in-game. There’s an entrance around the back, requiring players to access a walkway:
There are usually enemies patrolling the area to the north of the house, so we found success in taking a boat and reaching it from the south. There were less AI to combat and we were able to loot up the Floating District around the Buoyant House.
That’s everything to know about getting the Buoyant House Key in Warzone DMZ, as well as locating the house itself in Vondel. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for all the latest on CoD’s extraction mode.
About the author
- How to Complete Researcher’s Dilemma in Warzone 2 DMZ
- How to Complete Tactique-Verte Testing in Warzone 2 DMZ
- How to Get Skeleton Keys in Warzone 2 DMZ
- How to Find & Defeat the Bullfrog in Warzone 2 DMZ
- All Item Combination Recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ