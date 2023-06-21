How To Get the Buoyant House Key in Warzone DMZ

Activision

As with past seasons of Warzone DMZ, there’s a huge amount of different keys for players to earn – and work out how to earn. In Season 4, one is the Buoyant House Key. But how do you get it in Warzone DMZ?

All Methods of Obtaining Buoyant House Key in DMZ

The Buoyant House Key, unsurprisingly, is needed to unlock the Buoyant House. This is a new location on Vondel, the map that dropped with Season 4 and is based on Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

It’s important to access to progress and offers players who can access it high tier loot. But, like many locations, it requires a key. There are a couple of ways to get the Buoyant House Key, with one far more reliable than the other. Below, we’re running through both (and a third option).

Complete Dark Water Mission in the Phalanx Faction

The first and guaranteed way to earn the Buoyant House Key is to complete the Dark Water Mission in the Phalanx Faction. This is a Tier 3 mission so it might take a bit of unlocking, but the mission itself isn’t all that complex. It requires players to:

Find a Rebreather

Find the Cartel Warehouse Key From the Eastern-Most Sunken Ship in Al Mazrah

Find and Extract the Cartel Laptop From the Warehouse

Completing these three objectives will grant players with 10,000 XP and the Buoyant House Key.

Explore & Loot

The second and much less reliable method is to explore the map and loot as you go. The Buoyant House Key is accessible via looting, supply crates and more across Vondel.

The problem is – as it always is with this kind of method of acquiring items – that RNG needs to be on your side. In theory, you could loot 100 supply crates and not find the key. Similarly, it might take you just five.

Either way, this is a legitimate way to earn the Buoyant House Key, so it’s worth being thorough with your looting as you complete other objectives and work your way round Vondel.

Use a Skeleton Key

Okay, this one is kind of a cop out. But it’s definitely an alternative to finding the Buoyant House Key itself. A Skeleton Key is essentially a master key that’ll let you access any locked room so long as you have one in your possession.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

They’re rare and high value – but can actually be crafted if you have the right barter items. For Vondel, they’re:

Three 3-Plate Armor Vests

Three Self-Revive Kits

A Gold Bar

For a worn Skeleton Key, they are:

Videocassette Recorder

Vintage Wine

Encrypted Hard Drive

Where Is the Buoyant House on Vondel? Exact Location

The Buoyant House is located in Vondel’s southwest, in the Floating District POI. This is to the west of the Zoo POI.

It’s located in map grid C7 and is a floating house patrolled by enemy AI. The image below shows it highlighted on the Vondel map, within the Floating Districts POI:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The image below shows you how it looks in-game. There’s an entrance around the back, requiring players to access a walkway:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There are usually enemies patrolling the area to the north of the house, so we found success in taking a boat and reaching it from the south. There were less AI to combat and we were able to loot up the Floating District around the Buoyant House.

That’s everything to know about getting the Buoyant House Key in Warzone DMZ, as well as locating the house itself in Vondel. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for all the latest on CoD’s extraction mode.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts