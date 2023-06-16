How to Complete Researcher’s Dilemma in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image Source: Activision

Once players reach Tier 3 in the Black Mous Faction, they’ll unlock a new lineup of objectives to complete in order to earn rewards and increase their Reputation level. While some are relatively easy to accomplish, others can be more challenging as you search for hidden locations. So, if you want to check off one of these complex objectives, we’ll show you how to complete the Researcher’s Dilemma in DMZ.

DMZ Researcher’s Dilemma Mission Guide

The Researcher’s Dilemma Tier 3 mission requires you to complete three steps: Find the researcher’s note, place it on the church’s second floor, and take the false notes to the veterinary office. As you may expect, you’ll need to go to the Vondel map to achieve these objectives to earn the Aquarium Key,+10000 XP, and Reputation points.

Before you head to the location, you must ensure that you have either the Veterinarian Key (you can get one in Cross Town Phalanx Faction mission) or the Skeleton Key in your equipment to unlock the office. You may also need a Stronghold Keycard if the item spawns in this destination.

Find the Researcher’s Notes in the Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office

You can find the Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office at the bottom left corner of the map at D7 coordinates. If you happen to spawn far away, you can use a car to quickly reach the destination, as the map is fairly small compared to others. However, since it is a mid-sized area, you’ll likely run into hordes of enemies and other Operators, so be on the lookout for any threats nearby.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players must then enter the building and unlock the Animal Care Room with their selected key.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

To complete the first objective, you must search for the Vondel Gas Research Notes on a counter and pick it up.

Place the Researcher’s Notes on the Second Floor of the Church

Now that you have the Researcher’s Notes, players will need to swap them with the false paper located in a church near the Castle at D3 coordinates.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, several armed foes will be there, but you can try to sneak past them until you spot the church.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You must climb a ladder to reach the church’s second floor, where you’ll discover the False Gas Research Notes on the floor. Then, players can stow them inside their inventory and place the Vondel Gas Research Notes on the ground shortly after.

Take the False Notes & Place Them in the Veterinary Office

With the False Notes on hand, you must return to the Animal Care Room and place it in the same spot where you found the first item.

Once you accomplish this, all three objectives will be complete for the Researcher’s Dilemma. Players can also use the Aquarium Key reward in the next mission at the Zoo, rewarding them with even more valuables.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Researcher’s Dilemma in DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find the IR Beacon.

