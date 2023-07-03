Where To Find IR Beacon on Ashika Island in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Like past seasons of DMZ, Season 4 pushes players to find items and extract with them, sometimes transporting them across the map as they go. Here’s where to find the IR Beacon on Ashika Island in Warzone DMZ.

The IR Beacon is important to completing the Lookout Mission in Warzone Season 4. Players are tasked with planting the IR Beacon on the roof of Tsuki Castle, but must first locate it and stow it in their backpacks. However, the instructions are vague and no location for the Beacon is given. Luckily, we’re here to help you find it.

IR Beacon Exact Location in Ashika Island DMZ

The IR Beacon can be found at a small rocky outcrop to the far northwest of Ashika Island, in map grid E1. The image below shows you its exact location, right by the ‘out of bounds’ section at the north of the map.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve spawned in, your best bet is to head straight for the coast and find a boat of some kind. If you’re lucky, you’ll spawn at the northwesterly point of Ashika Island, the closest spawn point to the IR Beacon. There’s normally a boat nearby too.

The location of the rocky outcrop should be easy enough to find on your map if you’re looking in the right place. There tends to be a boat of some kind moored to the rocky outcrop which can be used to identify it faster.

You can see this in the image below, which also shows you exactly how the location looks in-game:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

At the outcrop, park up nearby and hop out and onto the rocks. Climb to the protruding rocks on the westerly side (not the tallest rocks) and you’ll see a small cylinder attached to the top.

It might take a little bit of trial and error as it’s quite a small device. We found it quickly enough though, with the image below showing you exactly what it is you’re searching for:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Simply interact with the IR Beacon to stow it into your backpack and get on with your next objective.

Assuming you’re completing the Lookout mission, this’ll likely require you to get back on the boat and head for Ashika Island’s Tsuki Castle, which is located in the center of the map.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Simply climb up to the top of one of the Castle’s spires and you’ll be hit with the option to plant the IR Beacon. Do so, complete the Lookout mission and earn your rewards!

That’s all there is to know about finding and planting the IR Beacon in Warzone DMZ, including its precise location on Ashika Island. We’ve got everything from DMZ Season 4 covered, including the best loadouts to use, so stick with us here at Twinfinite for everything CoD’s extraction mode.

